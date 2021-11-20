Antim song Koi Toh Aayega: Salman Khan takes shirt off to fight Aayush Sharma, riddles baddies with bullets

The new song from Antim: The Final Truth, Koi Toh Aayega, has just dropped online. It features Salman Khan as a trigger-happy police officer who gives intense looks when he is not riddling the bad guys with bullets. The lighter side of him is also shown; he is seen dancing at a celebration and doing Bhangra steps with others.

At one point in the video, Salman takes off his shirt and gives fans a moment to take in his chiselled physique before he begins pummelling Aayush Sharma, who plays a gangster in Antim: The Final Truth. There are more shots of him beating up people and firing bullets.

Last month, at the trailer launch of Antim: The Final Truth, Aayush said that he was scared to punch Salman in the film. “Sir, maine side mein bola tha, ‘Gaadi ready rakhna, galti se haath idhar-udhar ho gaya toh main direct bhaag ke gaadi mein baith jaunga’ (I already made preparations and said, ‘Keep the car ready. If, by mistake, I end up hitting him, I will run and sit in the car’),” he said.

Aayush, who is married to Salman’s sister Arpita Khan, called him ‘very kind’ and ‘sweet’ in real life. “But jab aap movie set pe dekhte ho, that’s when you realise ki aap Salman Khan ke saamne khade ho aur aapko unko punch maarna hai. I think that way, thoda palpitation type ho gaya tha mujhe (But when you see him on a film set, that’s when you realise that you are standing in front of Salman Khan and you have to punch him. I started getting palpitations),” he said.

While Salman has produced Aayush’s debut film Loveyatri under his banner Salman Khan Films, Antim: The Final Truth is their first onscreen collaboration. Directed by Mahesh Manjrekar, the film is a remake of the Marathi crime drama Mulshi Pattern and also marks the debut of Mahima Makwana. It will release in theatres on November 26.