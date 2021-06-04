Anubhav Sinha says reports of Kartik Aaryan's ouster from films are part of a 'concerted' campaign

Filmmaker Anubhav Sinha shared his views on the recent rumours around the projects of Kartik Aaryan. Anubhav said that the rumours of Kartik's ouster from various films seem like a campaign against the actor, as producers do not usually talk about dropping actors from their projects.

Anubhav tweeted late Thursday, "And by the way... when Producers drop Actors or vice versa they don't talk about it. It happens all the time. This campaign against Kartik Aryan seems concerted to me and very bloody unfair. I respect his quiet." His tweet comes just days after reports claimed that Kartik was dropped from a film directed by Aanand L Rai. However, Aanand soon claimed that he never signed any film with Kartik.

Many of Kartik's fans also appreciated his silence over the matter. One wrote, "Well in the past we use to grab Mayapuri, stardust etc to read gossips and now we see it played out on social media. Then, most of them turned out to be just gossips or in today’s world 'opinions'. I’m happy to see @TheAaryanKartik being quiet on these news/rumors."

The rumours first began when social media was abuzz with reports of Kartik being dropped from Dostana 2 for his alleged "unprofessional" behaviour. Karan Johar's Dharma Productions later confirmed that the film will be recast due to "professional circumstances".

Kartik was originally cast alongside Janhvi Kapoor and debutant Lakshya for Dostana 2. The first schedule of the film began shooting in 2019 but was stalled owing to the Covid-19 pandemic. Later, Kartik was also said to have opted out of another project, Freddie, that was backed by Shah Rukh Khan's production house Red Chillies Entertainment.