IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Neeraj Ghaywan supports Anurag Kashyap amid IT raids: 'Hope they find the treasure hidden in each one of those DVDs'
IT raids were conducted at premises of Anurag Kashyap on Wednesday.(Twitter)
IT raids were conducted at premises of Anurag Kashyap on Wednesday.(Twitter)
bollywood

Neeraj Ghaywan supports Anurag Kashyap amid IT raids: 'Hope they find the treasure hidden in each one of those DVDs'

  • Following IT raids at Anurag Kashyap's premises, Neeraj Ghaywan shared a picture from his library and tweeted, 'there’s definitely something there inside those books, too much wealth in them.'
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 12:03 PM IST

Filmmakers Neeraj Ghaywan and Anubhav Sinha have extended support to Anurag Kashyap and Taapsee Pannu, in wake of the Income Tax raids held at their premises on Wednesday. The raids were in connection with a case related to Anurag's former production house, Phantom Pictures.

Taking a dig at the intention of the raids, Neeraj tweeted, "I hope they find the treasure hidden in each one of those Blu-rays and DVDs. And there’s definitely something there inside those books at @anuragkashyap72 ’s house. Too much wealth in them." Anurag has a rather vast collection of books, film DVDs and Blu-rays. The filmmaker had famously said in 2016, "Well I have the largest personal film library of original films in the country."


Anubhav earlier wrote on Twitter, "Kashyap and Taapsee I love you both. Just. Silence has a higher price. But it’s internal."


Swara Bhasker had also extended support to the actor and the filmmaker on Wednesday. "Appreciation tweet for @taapsee who is an amazing girl with courage and conviction that is rare to see now days.. Stand strong warrior!" she wrote.


She also tweeted, "Appreciation tweet for @anuragkashyap72 who has been a cinematic trailblazer, a teacher and mentor of talent and a man With rare candour and a brave heart ! More power to you Anurag."

The IT raids began Wednesday morning and are reportedly part of an investigation against the production house, which was dissolved in 2018. Maharashtra state minister and NCP leader Nawab Malik claimed it was an attempt to suppress the voices of those who speak against the government.

He told PTI, "Central agencies like ED, CBI, and Income Tax are being used to target those who take an anti-government stand and speak against the policies of the regime. The premises of Anurag Kashyap and Pannu have been raided. Both were raising their voices against the Modi government."

Also read: Saif, Kareena, Sara, Ibrahim, Sharmila are all smiles in this pic shared by Saba

However, union minister Prakash Javadekar rejected allegations that the raids were linked to their comments, often seen as critical of the BJP. "This is too much. Probe agencies undertake investigations based on credible information and the matter later goes to courts as well," PTI quoted him as saying at a press conference.

Anurag and Taapsee worked together in the 2018 film Manmarziyaan and have recently begun work on the upcoming film Dobaara. Both are vocal about their opinions on current affairs.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
anurag kashyap neeraj ghaywan anubhav sinha taapsee pannu

Related Stories

Scam season 2 will be based on the life of Abdul Karim Telgi.
Scam season 2 will be based on the life of Abdul Karim Telgi.
web series

Hansal Mehta to return with Scam 2003: The Curious Case of Abdul Karim Telgi

PTI
UPDATED ON MAR 04, 2021 11:10 AM IST
Scam 2003: The Curious Case of Abdul Karim Telgi will be adapted from journalist Sanjay Singh's book Reporter ki Diary, who is credited with breaking the story of the scam back in the time.
READ FULL STORY
Take a peek inside Parineeti Chopra's Mumbai house.
Take a peek inside Parineeti Chopra's Mumbai house.
bollywood

Step inside Parineeti Chopra's 'perfect heaven' of a home with a sea view

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 01, 2021 04:56 PM IST
Parineeti Chopra often shares photos of her Mumbai home. On Monday, she posted new pictures from her house, showing off the balloons and flowers that she'd received after the release of her film, The Girl on the Train.
READ FULL STORY
Close
IT raids were conducted at premises of Anurag Kashyap on Wednesday.(Twitter)
IT raids were conducted at premises of Anurag Kashyap on Wednesday.(Twitter)
bollywood

Neeraj Ghaywan, Anubhav Sinha support Anurag Kashyap in wake of IT raids

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 12:03 PM IST
  • Following IT raids at Anurag Kashyap's premises, Neeraj Ghaywan shared a picture from his library and tweeted, 'there’s definitely something there inside those books, too much wealth in them.'
READ FULL STORY
Close
Madhur Mittal accused of sexual assault.
Madhur Mittal accused of sexual assault.
bollywood

Slumdog Millionaire actor Madhur Mittal reacts to sexual assault allegations

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 11:52 AM IST
  • Slumdog Millionaire star Madhur Mittal has been accused of sexual assault by a former girlfriend. An FIR has been filed against the actor.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Here are top entertainment news stories.
Here are top entertainment news stories.
bollywood

Rohan joins Shraddha's birthday celebrations, Shreya expecting first child

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 11:23 AM IST
From a video of Shraddha Kapoor's birthday celebrations with boyfriend Rohan Shrestha going viral to Shreya Ghoshal announcing pregnancy, here are top entertainment news stories.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Saba Ali Khan has shared this picture of her family.
Saba Ali Khan has shared this picture of her family.
bollywood

Saif, Kareena, Sara, Ibrahim, Sharmila are all smiles in this pic shared by Saba

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 11:01 AM IST
Saba Ali Khan loves to share photos of her family on social media. She has now shared a photo from the wedding of her brother, Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Neena Gupta has shared a 7-year-old picture with husband Vivek Mehra.
Neena Gupta has shared a 7-year-old picture with husband Vivek Mehra.
bollywood

Neena Gupta celebrates 20 years of togetherness with husband Vivek Mehra

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 09:29 AM IST
  • Neena Gupta shared a picture with husband Vivek Mehra on completing 20 years of togetherness. He is a chartered accountant and had met Neena on a flight.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Hardik Pandya has wished partner Natasa Stankovic on her birthday.
Hardik Pandya has wished partner Natasa Stankovic on her birthday.
bollywood

Hardik wishes Natasa on birthday: 'You gave me the best gift ever'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 08:57 AM IST
  • Cricketer Hardik Pandya has shared a few lovely pictures with partner Natasa Stankovic on her birthday. He has also thanked her for giving him the most precious gift - their son Agastya.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A glimpse of Manish Malhotra's house party.
A glimpse of Manish Malhotra's house party.
bollywood

Gauri stuns in black as she joins Malaika, Karan at Manish Malhotra’s bash

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 08:38 AM IST
  • Gauri Khan, Seema Khan, Maheep Kapoor joined Karan Johar, Karisma Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora at Manish Malhotra's residence on Wednesday evening.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actor Yami Gautam soon seen in Bhoot Police.
Actor Yami Gautam soon seen in Bhoot Police.
bollywood

Yami Gautam was told 'you should dress your age, aim at looking younger'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 07:49 AM IST
  • Yami Gautam opens up about being asked to dress her age and aim at looking younger, just before the release of Vicky Donor.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Swara appreciates Taapsee for her courage and conviction.(YouTube)
Swara appreciates Taapsee for her courage and conviction.(YouTube)
bollywood

Swara Bhasker showers praise on Taapsee as IT raids conducted at her house

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 07:16 AM IST
  • Swara Bhasker praises Taapsee Pannu for being an 'amazing girl with courage and conviction', adding that she should stand as a 'strong warrior'.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's residence has been flocked by visitors since the arrival of their little one last month.
Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's residence has been flocked by visitors since the arrival of their little one last month.
bollywood

Saif and Kareena come together for first photo after birth of second son

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 03, 2021 10:08 PM IST
  • Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan were visited on Wednesday evening by Karisma Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora, Manish Malhotra and Natasha Poonawalla.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shraddha Kapoor celebrated her 34th birthday on Wednesday.
Shraddha Kapoor celebrated her 34th birthday on Wednesday.
bollywood

Shraddha Kapoor's rumoured beau Rohan Shrestha cannot take his hands off her

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 09:25 PM IST
Shraddha Kapoor's rumoured boyfriend Rohan Shrestha could be seen with his arms wrapped around her waist in pictures from her birthday celebrations in the Maldives. See here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Pooja Bhatt will be seen next in Bombay Begums.
Pooja Bhatt will be seen next in Bombay Begums.
bollywood

Pooja Bhatt says she would 'feel isolated and so lonely' in the 90s. Here is why

PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 09:13 PM IST
Pooja Bhatt could not relate to many people in the 1990s. The actor, who did fewer films than her contemporaries, said she followed her heart and took up projects she 'could live with'.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Karan Johar and Manish Malhotra arrived together at Kareena Kapoor's house and posed for the cameras.(Varinder Chawla)
Karan Johar and Manish Malhotra arrived together at Kareena Kapoor's house and posed for the cameras.(Varinder Chawla)
bollywood

Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra, Malaika Arora visit Kareena Kapoor and her newborn

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 09:03 PM IST
  • Karan Johar and Manish Malhotra arrived at Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor's residence and posed together for the paparazzi. Malaika Arora and sister Amrita also visited the couple.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon and the Bhediya team with Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu.
Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon and the Bhediya team with Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu.
bollywood

Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon meet Arunachal Pradesh CM with Bhediya team

ANI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 08:32 PM IST
Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon and the team of Bhediya met Arunachal Pradesh chief minister Pema Khandu on Wednesday, before kicking off the shoot of the film.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rakul Preet Singh personally called all her father’s NDA batchmates for the party
Rakul Preet Singh personally called all her father’s NDA batchmates for the party
bollywood

Blocked my dates for my father’s birthday three-four months back: Rakul

By Sugandha Rawal
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 08:13 PM IST
“I was planning a surprise birthday celebration for my father since last year,” says an excited Rakul Preet Singh, who took a break from her packed schedule, and came to Delhi just for a day for to celebrate her father’s 60th birthday on March 2
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP