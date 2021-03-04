Neeraj Ghaywan supports Anurag Kashyap amid IT raids: 'Hope they find the treasure hidden in each one of those DVDs'
- Following IT raids at Anurag Kashyap's premises, Neeraj Ghaywan shared a picture from his library and tweeted, 'there’s definitely something there inside those books, too much wealth in them.'
Filmmakers Neeraj Ghaywan and Anubhav Sinha have extended support to Anurag Kashyap and Taapsee Pannu, in wake of the Income Tax raids held at their premises on Wednesday. The raids were in connection with a case related to Anurag's former production house, Phantom Pictures.
Taking a dig at the intention of the raids, Neeraj tweeted, "I hope they find the treasure hidden in each one of those Blu-rays and DVDs. And there’s definitely something there inside those books at @anuragkashyap72 ’s house. Too much wealth in them." Anurag has a rather vast collection of books, film DVDs and Blu-rays. The filmmaker had famously said in 2016, "Well I have the largest personal film library of original films in the country."
Anubhav earlier wrote on Twitter, "Kashyap and Taapsee I love you both. Just. Silence has a higher price. But it’s internal."
Swara Bhasker had also extended support to the actor and the filmmaker on Wednesday. "Appreciation tweet for @taapsee who is an amazing girl with courage and conviction that is rare to see now days.. Stand strong warrior!" she wrote.
She also tweeted, "Appreciation tweet for @anuragkashyap72 who has been a cinematic trailblazer, a teacher and mentor of talent and a man With rare candour and a brave heart ! More power to you Anurag."
The IT raids began Wednesday morning and are reportedly part of an investigation against the production house, which was dissolved in 2018. Maharashtra state minister and NCP leader Nawab Malik claimed it was an attempt to suppress the voices of those who speak against the government.
He told PTI, "Central agencies like ED, CBI, and Income Tax are being used to target those who take an anti-government stand and speak against the policies of the regime. The premises of Anurag Kashyap and Pannu have been raided. Both were raising their voices against the Modi government."
Also read: Saif, Kareena, Sara, Ibrahim, Sharmila are all smiles in this pic shared by Saba
However, union minister Prakash Javadekar rejected allegations that the raids were linked to their comments, often seen as critical of the BJP. "This is too much. Probe agencies undertake investigations based on credible information and the matter later goes to courts as well," PTI quoted him as saying at a press conference.
Anurag and Taapsee worked together in the 2018 film Manmarziyaan and have recently begun work on the upcoming film Dobaara. Both are vocal about their opinions on current affairs.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Neeraj Ghaywan, Anubhav Sinha support Anurag Kashyap in wake of IT raids
- Following IT raids at Anurag Kashyap's premises, Neeraj Ghaywan shared a picture from his library and tweeted, 'there’s definitely something there inside those books, too much wealth in them.'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Slumdog Millionaire actor Madhur Mittal reacts to sexual assault allegations
- Slumdog Millionaire star Madhur Mittal has been accused of sexual assault by a former girlfriend. An FIR has been filed against the actor.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rohan joins Shraddha's birthday celebrations, Shreya expecting first child
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Saif, Kareena, Sara, Ibrahim, Sharmila are all smiles in this pic shared by Saba
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Neena Gupta celebrates 20 years of togetherness with husband Vivek Mehra
- Neena Gupta shared a picture with husband Vivek Mehra on completing 20 years of togetherness. He is a chartered accountant and had met Neena on a flight.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Hardik wishes Natasa on birthday: 'You gave me the best gift ever'
- Cricketer Hardik Pandya has shared a few lovely pictures with partner Natasa Stankovic on her birthday. He has also thanked her for giving him the most precious gift - their son Agastya.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gauri stuns in black as she joins Malaika, Karan at Manish Malhotra’s bash
- Gauri Khan, Seema Khan, Maheep Kapoor joined Karan Johar, Karisma Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora at Manish Malhotra's residence on Wednesday evening.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Yami Gautam was told 'you should dress your age, aim at looking younger'
- Yami Gautam opens up about being asked to dress her age and aim at looking younger, just before the release of Vicky Donor.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Swara Bhasker showers praise on Taapsee as IT raids conducted at her house
- Swara Bhasker praises Taapsee Pannu for being an 'amazing girl with courage and conviction', adding that she should stand as a 'strong warrior'.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Saif and Kareena come together for first photo after birth of second son
- Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan were visited on Wednesday evening by Karisma Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora, Manish Malhotra and Natasha Poonawalla.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shraddha Kapoor's rumoured beau Rohan Shrestha cannot take his hands off her
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pooja Bhatt says she would 'feel isolated and so lonely' in the 90s. Here is why
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra, Malaika Arora visit Kareena Kapoor and her newborn
- Karan Johar and Manish Malhotra arrived at Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor's residence and posed together for the paparazzi. Malaika Arora and sister Amrita also visited the couple.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon meet Arunachal Pradesh CM with Bhediya team
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Blocked my dates for my father’s birthday three-four months back: Rakul
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox