Swara Bhasker showers praises on Taapsee Pannu as IT raids conducted at her house: 'Stand strong warrior'
- Swara Bhasker praises Taapsee Pannu for being an 'amazing girl with courage and conviction', adding that she should stand as a 'strong warrior'.
Hours after Income Tax raids were conducted at residences and offices of Taapsee Pannu and Anurag Kashyap, Swara Bhasker tweeted about her appreciation for the Thappad star. The IT raids were conducted at premises linked to Taapsee, Anurag and his partners at the now-dissolved production house Phantom Films.
Without mentioning the raids or anything else, Swara wrote, "Appreciation tweet for @taapsee who is an amazing girl with courage and conviction that is rare to see now days.. Stand strong warrior!"
Filmmaker Anubhav Sinha also tweeted, "Kashyap and Taapsee I love you both. Just."
The raids began in the morning and continued till evening. The action is said to be part of an investigation against the production house, which was dissolved in 2018, and its promoters.
Anurag and Taapsee worked together in the 2018 film Manmarziyaan and have recently begun work on the upcoming film Dobaara. Both are vocal about their opinions on current affairs.
Maharashtra state minister and NCP leader Nawab Malik described the searches as an attempt to suppress the voices of those who speak against the Narendra Modi-led government. "Central agencies like ED, CBI, and Income Tax are being used to target those who take an anti-government stand and speak against the policies of the regime. The premises of Anurag Kashyap and Pannu have been raided. Both were raising their voices against the Modi government," he told PTI.
Also read: Saif and Kareena come together for first photo after birth of second son
Responding to a question at a press conference in Delhi, Union minister Prakash Javadekar rejected allegations that the raids were linked to their comments, often seen as critical of the BJP. "This is too much," he said to the question. "Probe agencies undertake investigations based on credible information and the matter later goes to courts as well," PTI quoted him as saying.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Swara Bhasker showers praise on Taapsee as IT raids conducted at her house
- Swara Bhasker praises Taapsee Pannu for being an 'amazing girl with courage and conviction', adding that she should stand as a 'strong warrior'.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Saif and Kareena come together for first photo after birth of second son
- Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan were visited on Wednesday evening by Karisma Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora, Manish Malhotra and Natasha Poonawalla.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shraddha Kapoor's rumoured beau Rohan Shrestha cannot take his hands off her
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pooja Bhatt says she would 'feel isolated and so lonely' in the 90s. Here is why
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra, Malaika Arora visit Kareena Kapoor and her newborn
- Karan Johar and Manish Malhotra arrived at Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor's residence and posed together for the paparazzi. Malaika Arora and sister Amrita also visited the couple.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon meet Arunachal Pradesh CM with Bhediya team
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Blocked my dates for my father’s birthday three-four months back: Rakul
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Twinkle Khanna jokes about being a ‘long-standing member of Giri Hui Aurat Club’
- Twinkle Khanna shared a funny experience from her recent doctor's visit and joked about being a 'long-standing member of Giri Hui Aurat Club'.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Hema says her father tried to stop her and Dharmendra from spending time alone
- Hema Malini, who will be seen as a guest in an upcoming episode of Indian Idol 12, opened up about how her father tried to keep her away from Dharmendra.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rajesh Krishnan on Lootcase 2: This is not a race, ki ek saal ke andar second part nikaalo
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sonakshi Sinha: I was burning out, it was a conscious decision to slow down
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tamannaah attends pre-wedding functions of BFF in Jaipur, shares happy pictures
- Tamannaah Bhatia is currently in Jaipur, enjoying the pre-wedding functions of her best friend Hanna Khan. See pictures from sangeet and mehendi ceremonies.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Inside Bhumi Pednekar's apartment filled with green corners and edgy elements
- Bhumi Pednekar's sea-facing apartment in Mumbai features a potpourri of elements, including a beautiful garden, a grand chandelier and a small filmy spot.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Deepika Padukone not to blame, says Sooni Taraporevala after plagiarism claims
- Director Sooni Taraporevala has clarified that her accusations of plagiarism against the creatives behind an apparel ad have nothing to do with Deepika Padukone, who was featured in it.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
When Tiger spoke of real-life heroic act: 'Buying a house for my parents'
- Tiger Shroff is among the most successful young stars. In an old interview, he had explained why buying a house for his parents was his most heroic act, off the screen.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox