'Shouldn't let habits overshadow your life': Anupam Kher's advise to Govinda amid rumoured affair with Komal Rani

Bollywood actor Govinda has been in the news for his personal life and his reportedly troubled relationship with his wife, Sunita Ahuja, amid rumours of an alleged affair with his co-star, Komal Rani Swarnkar. The actor recently visited the much-photographed Lalbaugcha Raja pandal with Komal, while Sunita had arrived there alone earlier that same day. Now, Anupam Kher has reacted to Govinda's personal life being in the news and advised the actor not to let his "habits" overshadow his work and other aspects of his life.

'Shouldn't allow habits to overshadow your entire life'

Govinda skipped Ganpati darshan with wife Sunita Ahuja at Lalbaugcha Raja.

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Speaking to Faridoon Shahryar, Anupam said, “I am very fond of Govinda. I think he is one of the finest actors that I have worked with. I have done 10-12 films with him. Improvisation, acting, dance – no one can compete with him. But you should not allow your personal life or your habits to overshadow your entire life.”

'He has gotten bogged down by his surroundings'

Speaking about Govinda's rumoured relationship with Komal and his personal life being in the news, Anupam said, “I am no one to pass a judgment on him. He knows his life better, and he can deal with it. I called him once and he said he will call me back. I wanted to tell him, this too shall pass. Everyone’s life has tragedy. I don’t think the problem is that he doesn’t know how to market himself. I think he has gotten bogged down by his surroundings, by his life, but he hasn’t given up yet, so there is hope. I pray that he bounces back and does much more work than he is doing.”

'Stop glorifying homewreckers'

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{{^usCountry}} Meanwhile, Kashmera Shah, wife of Govinda's nephew Krushna Abhishek, reacted to Govinda's visit to the pandal with Komal. She took to Instagram and shared a picture along with a cryptic note that read, “I can't believe that people are glamorising and posting about ‘a mystery woman'. Stop glorifying homebreakers and stop idolising men who leave their devoted wives for younger, ambitious girls. Disgusting. Expect more sanity and more morality from our people. Please stop this madness.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Meanwhile, Kashmera Shah, wife of Govinda's nephew Krushna Abhishek, reacted to Govinda's visit to the pandal with Komal. She took to Instagram and shared a picture along with a cryptic note that read, “I can't believe that people are glamorising and posting about ‘a mystery woman'. Stop glorifying homebreakers and stop idolising men who leave their devoted wives for younger, ambitious girls. Disgusting. Expect more sanity and more morality from our people. Please stop this madness.” {{/usCountry}}

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While Kashmera did not name anyone in her post, many speculated she was showing support for her ‘mami’, Sunita, as it came hours after Govinda's visit to the pandal with Komal.

Sunita reacts

Sunita also reacted to the same. Speaking to the paparazzi, she said, “Insaano ko jitna bhi pyaar do faida nahi hai, dhoka hi dete hai. Inko (pets) pyaar karo hamesha chipke rehte hai. Winter mujhe hamesha chhodhne aata hai. Insaano se achche toh janwar hote hai (No matter how much love you give humans, it's of no use; they betray you. Love them (pets), they always cling to you. My dog always comes to drop me. Animals are better than humans).”

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She further said, “Janwaron se pyaar karo, insaano se nahi. Dhokebaaz hote hai insaan (Love animals, not humans. Humans are cheaters).”