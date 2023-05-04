Anupam Kher announces his next project Vijay 69 with a poster; fans think he 'looks like Naseeruddin Shah'

Actor Anupam Kher has announced his next project with Yash Raj Films Entertainment, titled Vijay 69. Taking to Instagram on Thursday, he also shared the first poster. In the photo, an animated version of Anupam is seen in pink and black sports wear and riding a bicycle. (Also Read | Anupam Kher says whenever he spoke his mind people called it ‘political issue’)

Fans think Anupam Kher 'looks like Naseeruddin Shah' in Vijay 69 poster.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sharing the poster, Anupam wrote, "Announcement; It’s good to be 69 years young! Super excited to be starring in @YRFEnt’s #Vijay69 in the lead : a quirky slice-of-life film for OTT about a man who decides to compete in a triathlon contest at the age of 69. Let’s put the show on the road! Written & Directed by: #AkshayRoy Produced by: #ManeeshSharma @yogendramogre @yrf" He also added the hashtag '537th'.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Reacting to the post, Darshan Kumaar commented, "Congratulations n best wishes sir." A fan said, "I thought sir was playing Albert Einstein." A person wrote, "Looks like Naseeruddin Shah." An Instagram user said, "Superrr Awesome!! Looking forward to watching the movie." A comment read, "Fabulous initiative am sure many will be motivated, sir."

YRF Entertainment also shared a post along with the poster on its Instagram account. The caption read, "This one's going to be a fun, special ride! We are happy to announce @yrfentertainment’s 3rd project #Vijay69 : a quirky slice-of-life film for OTT about a man who decides to compete in a triathlon contest at the age of 69."

It also added, "Starring: @anupampkher/Written & Directed by: #AkshayRoy. Produced by: #ManeeshSharma @yogendramogre. Reacting to the post, Anupam commented, Looking forward to this amazing and exhilarating experience! Jai Ho!"

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Anupam was last seen in Uunchai alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani, Sarika, Parineeti Chopra, Danny Denzongpa, and Neena Gupta. The film released on November 11 last year. Anupam will be next seen in Kangana Ranaut's directorial Emergency, Anurag Basu's Metro In Dino, and in the upcoming thriller film IB71.

Recently, Anupam spoke about the 'Boycott Bollywood' trend with news agency ANI. He had said, "I personally feel this trend will not affect the film. If your film is good, then it will work but if your film is bad, then it will affect it but not because of the trend. Everybody has freedom of expression. If an actor, actress, or film person has the right to say anything about any situation, then he/she should also be brave enough to sort of go through the situation."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON