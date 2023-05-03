Anupam Kher says whenever he spoke his mind people called it ‘political issue’

Anupam Kher recently talked about his association with politics and clarified that his interest lies in the well-being of the nation. While Anupam never joined any political party officially, his wife Kirron Kher is a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party. In a recent interview, Anupam said he would have joined a political party if he wanted to. (Also read: Anupam Kher says Dev Anand, Vijay Anand supported ‘particular ideology’ but nobody had a problem) Anupam Kher says he would have joined a political party if he wanted to.

Speaking with Smita Prakash on ANI's podcast, Anupam Kher said, “Whenever there’s an issue happening and if I talk my mind out, people think that it’s a political issue. Ideologically I am an Indian and my first interest is India. Now if the present government thinks more about India then automatically I can be associated with them. But, if I wanted to join a political party I would have joined it.”

He also went on to assert that his interest lies in India. “I am India-centric. If people want to confuse that with politics that is their problem,” added the actor. During the same conversation, he also talked about why celebrities might not want to talk about their political ideologies. He said, “I think actors have a fan base, people base. In today's time, it can be easily misconstrued. It can easily get into issues. Warna pehle bhi they. There is a certain section of people, Dev Anand Sahab, Vijay Anand Sahab, they supported a particular ideology. They were vocal and saath me kaam hota rehta tha (work existed side by side).”

However, the actor feels the scenario has changed. Besides this, Anupam also discussed his film journey so far. He spoke about meeting Kirron Kher, fitness regime, his mom's reaction to quitting sugar, people's reaction to The Kashmir Files and more.

Anupam Kher's last film was Shiv Shastri Balboa with actor Neena Gupta. He has several films lined up in his kitty. From filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri's The Vaccine War to Kangana Ranaut's Emergency, he is a part of some of the most awaited films. He will also be seen in Kaagaz 2, Anurag Basu's Metro In Dino, IB 71 and The Signature.

