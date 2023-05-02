Anupam Kher says Dev Anand, Vijay Anand supported ‘particular ideology’ but nobody had a problem: ‘Ab nahi hota…’

Actor Anupam Kher recently talked about why celebrities might not be vocal about their political ideologies in the present time as compared to the past. He cited past examples of Dev Anand and Vijay Anand during his recent interaction. Anupam pointed out that celebs might end up upsetting people while being vocal about their ideologies. Also read: Anupam Kher on Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha facing boycott calls Anupam Kher on celebs upsetting fans with their vocal thoughts, (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL / AFP)(AFP)

Anupam Kher was the latest guest on the news agency ANI's podcast. He joined to talk about several things during his career in the industry so far when he was asked about celebrities of the film industry in Mumbai who keep it subtle while talking about politics so they don't ruffle someone's feathers.

Anupam Kher told Smita Prakash that anyone who goes to cast their vote becomes political. He said, “I think actors have a fan base, people base. In today's time, it can be easily misconstrued. It can easily get into issues. Warna pehle bhi they. There is a certain section of people, Dev Anand Sahab, Vijay Anand Sahab, they supported a particular ideology. They were vocal and saath me kaam hota rehta tha (work existed side by side).”

“Ab nahi hota (this isn't the same anymore) because everybody is vocal about it on social media. Everybody has groups. So, you can upset people if you are vocal about it,” Anupam added. In the same interview, the actor also said that he doesn't want to join a political party.

He also touched on boycott trends and said, “I am not for boycott trends, not at all but you can't stop somebody from doing what they want to do. But if your product is good, it will find its audience. In fact, they will go with a vengeance. And the only way to kill this trend is to make brilliant work.”

Anupam Kher was last seen in Shiv Shastri Balboa which also starred Neena Gupta. He has several films lined up in this pipeline. It includes Vivek Agnihotri's The Vaccine War and Kangana Ranaut's Emergency. He is also a part of Kaagaz 2, Anurag Basu's Metro In Dino, IB 71 and The Signature, as his upcoming projects.

