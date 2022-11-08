Anupam Kher, Boman Irani slam those who mock Rajshri Productions’ 'sanskari' films: 'Sooraj Barjatya ki jooti k barabar'

Actor Anupam Kher and Boman Irani in a new interview addressed some ‘uncool people’ who make fun of Sooraj Barjatya’s production house, Rajshri Productions. Anupam said that these people call them ‘sanskari’ as they make films about the Indian culture. He called the production house ‘national treasure.’ Also read: Aditya Chopra, Karan Johar brought in the NRI phase in Bollywood, says Sooraj Barjatya

Anupam Kher and Boman Irani are a part of Sooraj Barjatya’s upcoming film, Uunchai. It also has Amitabh Bachchan, Danny Denzongpa and Neena Gupta and focuses on a story of a group of friends who attempt to climb Everest in old age. The film will release on November 11.

Talking along the lines of Uunchai, Anupam told ETimes, “Rajshri Productions is a treasure, they have made 60 films in 75 years. They have always made a film that they believed in, which is about the culture they believe and practice. So much so, at a certain point, I think some uncool people decided to slot them as sanskari (traditional) because they could not deal with it.”

Boman Irani quipped in, “They are not capable of understanding that.” “Because they like to slot people. Are Sooraj Barjatya ki pair ki juti k barabar nahin ho tum (you are not even as good as his shoe),” added Anupam.

Sooraj made his directorial debut with Maine Pyaar Kiya. News agency PTI quoted him saying that says his films have reflected various stages of his life. “When I did Maine Pyaar Kiya I was out of college, 21 or 22 years of age and then got married and had two kids and you learn the value of friendship and you make Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! And then you lose a mother and you make Hum Saath Saath Hain, when you realise the value of marriage you make Vivah and then with Prem Ratan Dhan Payo you realise that every family has problems, you cannot deny (it),” the filmmaker said.

