Anupam Kher watches R Madhavan's Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, wants every Indian to say sorry to Nambi Narayanan

Anupam Kher has said every Indian should apologise to rocket scientist Nambi Narayanan, who was once wrongly accused of espionage. R Madhavan plays the former aerospace engineer in his latest release, Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. After watching the film, Anupam shared a video to share his thoughts over what Nambi Narayanan went through. Also read: Rocketry: The Nambi Effect review | R Madhavan wins with the story of an underdog, Shah Rukh Khan's cameo is endearing

Sharing the video on Twitter, Anupam wrote, “Watched @ActorMadhavan’s #RocketryTheFilm based on @NambiNOfficial’s life. OUTSTANDING! MOVING!!INSPIRATIONAL! Cried my heart out. Every Indian should watch it! And say sorry to #NambiNarayanan sir. That is how we can correct some wrongs done in the past. Bravo dear #Madhavan!”

In the video, Anupam said that he cried a lot after watching the film. He said that he felt sad as well as proud on watching the compassion with which R Madhavan portrayed the character. “It is certainly one of the best films that I have seen of late,” he said. He added that the dialogues were superb, the casting was brilliant and every single was very beautiful and praised the ‘remarkable clarity’ with which Madhavan has made the film. “Your performance is world class, you are phenomenal,” he said for Madhavan. He asked every youth to watch the film, calling it highly inspirational and encouraging.

Calling the life of Nambi Narayanan ‘amazing’ and ‘inspirational’, Anupam said in a message for the scientist, ‘sorry for what you went through’.

Rocketry marks R Madhavan's directorial debut. It released in theatres on July 1. He has also starred in the film in the lead role, written and produced it.

Earlier, Rajinikanth also praised the film on Twitter. He wrote in Tamil, “The film Rocketry is a must-watch movie, especially for young people. In his directorial debut, Madhavan has proven that he is equal to ace directors. He has shown Padma Bhushan awardee Nambi Narayanan's sacrifices and sufferings in the most realistic manner. I thank and appreciate him for making such a movie.”

