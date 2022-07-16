Anupam Kher leaves Rashmika Mandanna blushing as he asks to get their picture clicked on his phone

Anupam Kher and Rashmika Mandanna displayed mutual admiration for each other as they attended HT India’s Most Stylish 2022 on Friday. The duo posed together on the red carpet, and Anupam also handed over his phone to someone and asked them to click his picture with Rashmika. Also Read| Shehnaaz Gill hugs emotional fans, gives flying kisses to paps at HT India’s Most Stylish

Anupam and Rashmika came together for a picture at HT India’s Most Stylish award show. Anupam gave his phone to someone with his camera open to make sure that he has a picture with Rashmika on his phone, as well. Rashmika was seen patting her cheek and smiling before she posed with Anupam for the cameras.

Rashmika Mandanna also gave a sweet speech at the event as she won the Most Stylish Hotstepper Award. Introducing herself on the stage, the actor said, "For those of you who don't know me, my name is Rashmika Mandanna." When someone interrupted her that everyone there knows her name, Rashmika said, "I still should introduce myself, because this is the first time I am up here."

She added, "It's very special...I am talking in front of such beautiful faces...Hi! The superstars I am working with right now and the superstars I wish to work with in the near future- Hi! It's taken me six years of hard work to make it up here, so well done Rashmika."

Rashmika has been working with Ranbir Kapoor on their film Animal. The Sandeep Reddy Vanga film, which also stars Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol, is expected to release next year. Before that, Rashmika will be making her Bollywood debut with Mission Majnu, in which she stars opposite Sidharth Malhotra. She also has Goodbye alongside Amitabh Bachchan. In the Telugu cinema, she will be seen opposite Allu Arjun in Pushpa 2: The Rule, the sequel to their hit 2021 film Pushpa: The Rise.

