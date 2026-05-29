...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Anupam Kher got girlfriend’s love letters delivered to Kirron Kher’s house: ‘Never thought we’d fall in love’

Anupam Kher and Kirron Kher's romance blossomed from a long friendship during their theatre days. 

May 29, 2026 12:27 pm IST
Written by Vibha Maru
Advertisement

Actors Anupam Kher and Kirron Kher have been married for over 40 years. The couple share an unusual love story — they first became close friends during their theatre days and eventually drifted into different lives. Kirron got married, while Anupam was in a relationship with someone else. However, fate eventually brought them back together. In a recent interaction, Anupam opened up about how it all happened.

'Never thought something would happen'

Anupam Kher and Kirron Kher.

Speaking to Times Now, Anupam shared that Kirron was one year senior to him in the Department of Indian Theatre in Chandigarh. The actor said that she “was a star” in college as she played badminton (doubles) for India with her sister and also did English plays. The actor admitted that he felt Kirron was out of his reach and never imagined that something would happen between them.

Kirron was married, Anupam was dating

Anupam and Kirron both later moved to Mumbai. However, Kirron was married to her first husband, Mumbai-based businessman Gautam Berry, and they also had a son, Sikandar Kher. Anupam, on the other hand, was in a relationship at the time. During that phase, Anupam admitted that he would often visit Kirron’s house. In fact, since he was struggling financially, he would even ask Kirron for taxi fare to return home.

How Anupam and Kirron got together

On the work front, Anupam Kher was last seen in Tanvi the Great. The film received a mixed response from both audiences and critics.

 
anupam kher
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Anupam Kher got girlfriend’s love letters delivered to Kirron Kher’s house: ‘Never thought we’d fall in love’
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.