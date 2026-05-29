Anupam Kher got girlfriend’s love letters delivered to Kirron Kher’s house: ‘Never thought we’d fall in love’

Actors Anupam Kher and Kirron Kher have been married for over 40 years. The couple share an unusual love story — they first became close friends during their theatre days and eventually drifted into different lives. Kirron got married, while Anupam was in a relationship with someone else. However, fate eventually brought them back together. In a recent interaction, Anupam opened up about how it all happened.

'Never thought something would happen'

Anupam Kher and Kirron Kher.

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Speaking to Times Now, Anupam shared that Kirron was one year senior to him in the Department of Indian Theatre in Chandigarh. The actor said that she “was a star” in college as she played badminton (doubles) for India with her sister and also did English plays. The actor admitted that he felt Kirron was out of his reach and never imagined that something would happen between them.

Kirron was married, Anupam was dating

Anupam and Kirron both later moved to Mumbai. However, Kirron was married to her first husband, Mumbai-based businessman Gautam Berry, and they also had a son, Sikandar Kher. Anupam, on the other hand, was in a relationship at the time. During that phase, Anupam admitted that he would often visit Kirron’s house. In fact, since he was struggling financially, he would even ask Kirron for taxi fare to return home.

How Anupam and Kirron got together

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{{^usCountry}} Sharing how their friendship eventually turned into romance, he said, "So Kirron was a friend for a long time, till a possibility happened where I was going through a breakup and she was going through a tough time with her husband. And that's how, at a certain stage, life changed." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sharing how their friendship eventually turned into romance, he said, "So Kirron was a friend for a long time, till a possibility happened where I was going through a breakup and she was going through a tough time with her husband. And that's how, at a certain stage, life changed." {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Talking about how their strong friendship became the foundation of their relationship, he added, "But before that, all my letters, even from my girlfriend, used to come to her house. That's why I say 'kuch bhi ho sakta hai'. I had no idea that one day we would fall in love and get married. And yeah, its been 41 years now." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Talking about how their strong friendship became the foundation of their relationship, he added, "But before that, all my letters, even from my girlfriend, used to come to her house. That's why I say 'kuch bhi ho sakta hai'. I had no idea that one day we would fall in love and get married. And yeah, its been 41 years now." {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Kirron Kher and Anupam Kher got married on August 26, 1985. The couple celebrated their 40th wedding anniversary in 2025. They never had children together but raised Sikandar Kher, Kirron’s son from her first marriage. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Kirron Kher and Anupam Kher got married on August 26, 1985. The couple celebrated their 40th wedding anniversary in 2025. They never had children together but raised Sikandar Kher, Kirron’s son from her first marriage. {{/usCountry}}

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On the work front, Anupam Kher was last seen in Tanvi the Great. The film received a mixed response from both audiences and critics.

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