Anupam Kher reveals he takes care of brother Raju Kher’s finances: ‘I must also compliment Kirron Kher’

Actor Anupam Kher recently opened up about his bond with his brother and actor Raju Kher, revealing that he has been taking care of his brother’s finances for years. Anupam added that his wife, Kirron Kher, has never once questioned him about this decision. Anupam Kher with his mother Dulari Kher and younger brother-actor Raju Kher.

Anupam Kher reveals

Recently, Anupam appeared on an episode of Zindagi with Richa on YouTube and revealed that he takes care of his brother’s finances.

Anupam said, “If every brother remembers what they were like when they were young, there would be no fight. I look at my life like it’s a film. How can I forget that we grew up together? I must also compliment Kirron (Kirron Kher), because she never, ever asked me, ‘Why do you do so much for your brother?’ That’s how problems begin. I would sign cheques for Raju, the household, and other things… I told my manager long ago, ‘Remember one thing in life, never ask me how much money I’m giving to my brother’.”

Anupam believes that if life has been kind to him, it only feels natural to share that good fortune with others, especially with his brother.

The actor added, “My brother has never been jealous of me, that I am more successful than him. He’s amazing that way. My parents lived more with my brother and his wife than they did with me. I become very upset when I see brothers killing each other over property. In the back of my mind, this is one of the reasons why I live on rent.”

About Anupam Kher and Raju Kher

Raju Kher is the younger brother of Anupam Kher. He has featured in projects such as Ghulam, Om Jai Jagadish, Main Tera Hero, Uunchai, Umeed, Ghar Jamai, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and Beintehaa.

Meanwhile, Anupam Kher was last seen in Tanvi The Great, a self-directed film featuring Shubhangi Dutt, Boman Irani, Jackie Shroff, and Pallavi Joshi. It received mixed reviews and underperformed at the box office. Anupam will next appear in a biopic on Rabindranath Tagore.