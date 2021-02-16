Actor Anupam Kher has said that the late actor Sandeep Nahar, who played a small role in MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, was a 'happy-go-lucky guy'. Sandeep allegedly died by suicide on Monday, after posting a video on Facebook, in which he spoke about wanting to take his life.

In an interview, Anupam, who played Dhoni's father in the hit sports biopic, said that the news of Sandeep's death brought back memories of their time working on the film. Sushant Singh Rajput, the film's lead actor, also allegedly died by suicide in June 2020.

Anupam told The Times of India, "I didn't know about it last night, but I read about him a few hours back and immediately connected his presence in M S Dhoni: The Untold Story." He continued, "Sandeep was a happy-go-lucky guy. I met him on the sets of that film only. I had about two-three scenes with him. He had more scenes with other actors in the film but he was undoubtedly a good actor."

Sandeep also appeared in Kesari, starring Akshay Kumar, and Khandaani Shafakhana, starring Sonakshi Sinha. Director of Khandaani Shafakhana, Shilpi Dasgupta, told TOI that she was 'taken aback' by the news of Sandeep's death.

The actor was found unconscious at his flat in suburban Goregaon in the evening, by his wife Kanchan and friends, who took him to SVR Hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival, a police official said, according to news agency PTI. He had posted a "suicide note" on Facebook, along with a nine-minute video.

The police official said that Sandeep probably made this video around three hours before his death. The official said they are awaiting postmortem report to understand the cause of death.

In the "suicide note", purportedly written by Sandeep, he mentioned about "politics" he faced in Bollywood, "unprofessional functioning and the lack of emotions in people working in the industry". Further investigation is underway, the official added.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918