Anupam Kher on why he is vaccinated: 'I don’t want to die on a hospital bed, unable to hug my loved ones'

Anupam Kher has shared a video to express his views on wearing a mask despite being double vaccinated. The actor has also talked about why he chose to get vaccinated without knowing "what's in it".

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sharing the video on Twitter, Anupam wrote, "I'm vaccinated for Me and I wear a mask for You!!! No, I don't know 'what's in the vaccine!!' Neither this nor the ones I had as a child! We trusted the science! There's a lot of things I don't know like.... Feel free to share this message! It may help! #MaskUp @EduMinOfIndia."

He said, “I am fully vaccinated and hopefully, will get a booster shot soon. No, I don't know what's in it, neither this vaccine nor the ones I had as a child.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He said he is also not aware about the exact ingredients in painkillers, soaps, deodrants or if the staff actually washed their hands before preparing a dish at a restaurant he dined at. “But I do know life is short and I personally still want to do things. I want to travel and hug people without fear and find a little feeling of life like it was before.”

Also read: Anupam Kher says he lives in a rented apartment, was scolded by mother for ‘only property he bought’

Taking names of all the vaccines he has taken during his life, he further said, “We trusted the science and never had to suffer through or transmit any of these diseases. I am vaccinated not because I am a sheep or to please the government, not to make other people do it. But I don’t want to die from Covid-19 on a hospital bed if I get sick, not being able to hug my loved ones, not travel and enjoy events or live my life in fear. I am vaccinated for me and I wear a mask for you.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON