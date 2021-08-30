Anupam Kher says he lives in a rented apartment, was scolded by mother for ‘only property he bought’

Actor Anupam Kher revealed that the house he lives in currently, in Mumbai, is not his own but a rented apartment. He shared that he has only ever bought one property in Shimla, which was for his mother Dulari Kher.

Talking to a leading daily, Anupam said, “I don’t even own an apartment in Mumbai. I live in a rented apartment. I decided 4-5 years back that I don’t want to own property. The only property I bought four years ago was a house for my mother in Shimla.”

Dulari dreamt of owning a home in Shimla as she lived there for several years in rented accommodation. In the suburb of Shoghi, she zeroed in on a ‘small house with an entrance from the outside’, which was a part of a nine-bedroom house.

Anupam wanted to give his mother ‘something exceptional’ and asked the owner if he was willing to sell the entire property. He showed her the other rooms and she remarked that they were very nice. That is when he told her that he bought the entire home.

Recalling Dulari’s reaction, Anupam said, “‘Aap ka dimag kharab hai! Mujhe nahi chahiye itna bada ghar (You are mad! I don’t want such a huge house)…’ she scolded me.”

Currently, Anupam is touring the US with a show called Zindagi Ka Safar, in which he will share anecdotes from his journey in the film industry, recite lines from some of his films, sing and more. On Sunday, he shared videos from the show and said that singing Hum Hindustani at the end was the ‘highlight of (his) evening’.

Anupam recently finished shooting for his 519th film titled Shiv Shastri Balboa. The film, said to be a ‘fascinating tale of survival of an Indian in a small town in America’, also stars Neena Gupta.

