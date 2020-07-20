e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Anupam Kher’s mother ‘declared healthy’ by hospital after Covid-19 treatment, to be under home quarantine

Anupam Kher’s mother ‘declared healthy’ by hospital after Covid-19 treatment, to be under home quarantine

Anupam Kher’s mother, who was admitted to Mumbai’s Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital after testing positive for Covid-19, has now been ‘declared healthy’. Watch the actor’s video message.

bollywood Updated: Jul 20, 2020 14:41 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Anupam Kher with his mother, Dulari Kher.
Anupam Kher with his mother, Dulari Kher.
         

Anupam Kher has shared an update about his mother, Dulari Kher, who tested positive for Covid-19 last week. He revealed that she has been ‘declared healthy’ by the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital and will be under home quarantine for the next eight days. He said that his brother Raju Kher, sister-in-law Reema Kher and niece Vrinda were also recovering.

Sharing a video on his Twitter page, Anupam wrote, “Mom has been declared healthy by all medical parameters by the doctors at Kokilaben Hospital. She will now be quarantining at home. Love heals. Stay safe but don’t be distant emotionally from Covid+ patient/families!Doctors & @mybmc officials/employees are real HEROES. #JaiHo.”

In the video, Anupam also thanked his fans and well-wishers for standing by him and giving him strength during these times. Twinkle Khanna replied to the tweet, “Glad to hear that our fabulous Dulari is doing well.”

 

Also read | Kalki Koechlin, boyfriend give us quirky couple goals amid Covid-19 crisis: ‘Try to find someone you can grow hairy with’, see pic

Last week, Anupam said in a video that his mother was kept in the dark about her Covid-19 diagnosis. “Though we told her you have an infection, you don’t have Covid. But she understands because she is surrounded by people so she knows it,” he said, adding that she had been her usual jovial self even at the hospital.

Earlier, Anupam had shared a video thanking his fans for their wishes. “Thank you, my dear friends, for your messages and blessings that you have sent in for the speedy recovery of my mother Dulari, (brother) Raju and his family. I can’t respond to each of the messages on social media personally but I want to thank you all with all my heart,” he said.

“It is natural to feel anxious when four people of the family have been diagnosed with coronavirus but in these times I got the support of you people and that gave me some comfort and positivity,” he added.

