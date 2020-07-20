Anupam Kher’s mother ‘declared healthy’ by hospital after Covid-19 treatment, to be under home quarantine

bollywood

Anupam Kher has shared an update about his mother, Dulari Kher, who tested positive for Covid-19 last week. He revealed that she has been ‘declared healthy’ by the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital and will be under home quarantine for the next eight days. He said that his brother Raju Kher, sister-in-law Reema Kher and niece Vrinda were also recovering.

Sharing a video on his Twitter page, Anupam wrote, “Mom has been declared healthy by all medical parameters by the doctors at Kokilaben Hospital. She will now be quarantining at home. Love heals. Stay safe but don’t be distant emotionally from Covid+ patient/families!Doctors & @mybmc officials/employees are real HEROES. #JaiHo.”

In the video, Anupam also thanked his fans and well-wishers for standing by him and giving him strength during these times. Twinkle Khanna replied to the tweet, “Glad to hear that our fabulous Dulari is doing well.”

Mom has been declared healthy by all medical parametres by the doctors at Kokilaben Hospital. She will now be quarantining at home. Love heals. Stay safe but don’t be distant emotionally from Covid+ patient/families!Doctors & @mybmc officials/employees are real HEROES. #JaiHo🙏🌈 pic.twitter.com/EiZBTrA1PW — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) July 20, 2020

Last week, Anupam said in a video that his mother was kept in the dark about her Covid-19 diagnosis. “Though we told her you have an infection, you don’t have Covid. But she understands because she is surrounded by people so she knows it,” he said, adding that she had been her usual jovial self even at the hospital.

Earlier, Anupam had shared a video thanking his fans for their wishes. “Thank you, my dear friends, for your messages and blessings that you have sent in for the speedy recovery of my mother Dulari, (brother) Raju and his family. I can’t respond to each of the messages on social media personally but I want to thank you all with all my heart,” he said.

“It is natural to feel anxious when four people of the family have been diagnosed with coronavirus but in these times I got the support of you people and that gave me some comfort and positivity,” he added.

