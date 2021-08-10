Anupam Kher’s shirtless video from the gym leaves fans in awe: ‘Senior citizen Baahubali’

Anupam Kher took to Instagram to share a shirtless clip of himself from the gym and fans were left in awe of his fitness. He posted a video of himself doing the shoulder press and wrote, “In a way confidence is like a muscle!! The more you use it, the stronger it gets!! :).”

The workout video drew appreciation from fans, one of whom called him ‘senior citizen Baahubali’. Another commented, “So pumped up after watching this.” A third wrote, “Curious case of Anupam Kher! Going back in reverse! An inspiration to all of us! Jai Ho.” Many also dropped fire, clapping and heart emojis on the post.

Currently, Anupam is in the US, shooting for a film titled Shiv Shastri Balboa. The film, said to be a ‘fascinating tale of survival of an Indian in a small town in America’, also features Neena Gupta. It is his 519th film.

Recently, he shared behind-the-scenes pictures from the sets, in which he wore a checked shirt with trousers and a cowboy hat. He called the photos a tribute to Hollywood legend Clint Eastwood.

“Tribute to a Legend; The first English language film I ever watched was #TheGoodTheBadAndTheUgly There is a little bit of #ClintEastwood in all generation of actors. One has to just get an opportunity to pay a tribute. Either in a still photograph or in a movie. I finally got mine. #ShivShastriBalboa #Tribute #Legend #Inspiration,” he wrote in an Instagram post.

After wrapping up Shiv Shastri Balboa, Anupam will go on a tour of select cities in the US with a show called Zindagi Ka Safar. “I will be sharing stories of my iconic films, say some famous dialogues, sing, make audiences sing and act and much more. The cities confirmed so far are #Dallas #Atlanta #Sanjose #NewJersey and #Washington,” he wrote in a post.