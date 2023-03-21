Anupam Kher pens heartbreaking note for Satish Kaushik: ‘Ja, tujhe maaf kiya’

Anupam Kher attended the prayer meet of his late friend and actor Satish Kaushik on Monday. He not just stood by his family but also told the media to not get into rumours about the reasons for his death. Post the meet, he shared a video along with a heartbreaking farewell note for Satish. He wrote in the manner the two friends actually used to talk to each other and added the song Do Lafzon Ki Hai Dil Ki Kahani from The Great Gambler in the background. Also read: Anupam Kher leads Satish Kaushik prayer meet with family

Anupam Kher shared a video with Satish Kaushik's favourite song in the background.

Sharing a slow-motion video of him showering rose petals on Satish's picture, Anupam wrote in Hindi, “Ja! Tujhe maaf kiya! Mujhe akela chhod kar jaane ke liye (go, I forgive you for leaving me alone)! I will surely find you in people’s laughter! But will miss our friendship on a day to day basis!! Alvida mere dost! Tera favourite gana lagaya hai background mein! Tu bhi kya yaad karega (goodbye my friend, you will remember how I have put your favourite song in the background)! #SatishKaushik #Friend #Friendship #OmShanti.”

One of his fans commented on his post, “Feel like I'm watching Uunchai movie characters in real life... Dosti zindabad (long live friendship).” Another wrote, “You both are a true example of friendship.”

Anupam was seen walking along with Satish's wife Shashi Kaushik, holding her daughter Vanshika's hand at the prayer meet. He later talked to the reporters and said, "I think we should give the man a dignified exit and not make these speculations, because he lived a dignified life. He needs a dignified exit. All these rumours should end today with this pooja."

Many other Bollywood celebrities also attended the prayer meet. Among them were Boney Kapoor, Gulshan Grover, Vivek Agnihotri, Javed Akhtar, Jackie Shroff, and Vidya Balan.

Satish Kaushik died from cardiac arrest hours after the Holi celebrations on March 8 in Delhi. The post-mortem report of the veteran actor and filmmaker confirmed that his sudden demise was caused by a heart attack. Just a month before his death, he had told Hindustan Times in an interview, “In order to keep doing good work, you need to keep yourself updated, reinvented and relevant. That can only happen if you look after yourself. I am on that trip and try to keep myself fit.”

