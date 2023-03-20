Anupam Kher leads Satish Kaushik prayer meet with family; David Dhawan, Jackie Shroff, Javed Akhtar attend

Friends and colleagues of late actor-filmmaker Satish Kaushik arrived at his Mumbai residence on Monday for a prayer meeting hosted by his family. Satish's close friend Anupam Kher was by the family side as they met with those who paid their condolences for the late actor. Satish died of a heart attack on March 9 in Delhi. His body was brought back to Mumbai and his last rites were performed at the Versova crematorium on the same day. (Also read: PM Modi writes letter to Satish Kaushik's wife after actor's untimely death; Anupam Kher shares it) Satish Kaushik's friend Anupam Kher was by his family's side as they greeted mourners at his prayer meet.

Several members of the film industry showed up to pay their respects for Satish and greet his grieving family. Tannishtha Chatterjee, Vidya Balan, Gulshan Grover, Maniesh Paul, Padmini Kohlapure, Tanvi Azmi, Jackie Shroff, Pankaj Kapur, Supriya Pathak and Moushumi Chatterjee were among the many actors who came for the prayer meet.

Javed Akhtar, Jackie Shroff and Tannishtha Chatterjee were also present at the meet.

Padmini Kohlapure, Gulshan Grover, Pankaj Kapur and his wife Supriya Pathak also stopped by to pay their respects.

Producers Boney Kapoor, Ramesh Taurani and Ashoke Pandit, filmmakers David Dhawan, Abbas Mastan, Vivek Agnihotri, comedian Sunil Pal, cinematographer Baba Azmi and lyricist Javed Akhtar were also among the large crowd of mourners who arrived at Satish's home.

Anupam Kher remained with Satish's family, standing near his wife Shahi Kaushik and his 10-year-old daughter Vanshika Kaushik. The mourners also paid their respects towards his family members who stood outside in the building compound to meet with those who had come.

On Saturday, Anupam had shared that Prime Minister Narendra Modi sent a letter of condolence to Shashi. He tweeted the PM's letter and sent out a note of thanks from Shashi on Twitter. The actor had tweeted in Hindi and said, "Respected Prime Minister Narendra Modi, your sensitive letter has worked as a balm for me and our family in this hour of sorrow and grief. When the Prime Minister of the country gives condolences on the departure of a loved one, then one gets the strength to face that sorrow. On behalf of me, our daughter Vanshika, our entire family and all the fans of Satish ji, I thank you and pray to God for your long and healthy life. Regards, Shashi Kaushik."

Satish was last seen in the Disney+ Hotstar series Pop Kaun directed by Farhad Samji. He will be seen in Kangana Ranaut's Emergency as politician Jagjivan Ram which he completed before his death. He also finished shooting for his next as director, Kaagaz 2, which stars Anupam, Darshan Kumaar, Smriti Kalra, Anang Desai, Neena Gupta and himself.

