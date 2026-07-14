Anupam Kher refuses to change stance despite backlash for calling Ram Mandir embezzlement case a ‘minor thing’

Actor Anupam Kher has landed in the middle of a social media storm over his remarks on the donation embezzlement controversy at Ayodhya's Ram Mandir. The actor drew flak after calling the alleged irregularities in counting offerings from the temple's donation boxes "a very minor thing." Now, Anupam has hit back at trolls, asserting that he stands firmly by his statement and insisting that no amount of noise can force him to change his stance.

Anupam Kher reacts to backlash

At the moment, Anupam Kher is shooting for his next movie Shri Ram Bhoomi in Ayodhya. (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL / AFP) (AFP)

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On Monday, Anupam took to social media platforms Instagram and X (formerly known as Twitter) to address the backlash surrounding his remarks. Sharing a video, the actor responded to the criticism head-on, making it clear that he has no regrets over his statement and continues to stand by what he said.

In the video, Anupam is heard saying, “A few days ago, I visited the Ram Mandir and spoke what was in my heart. Some people didn't like it. They felt it went against their agenda. They wanted to push a particular narrative and line of action, so they decided that Anupam Kher had said something wrong. Then the question became: how do we target him? How do we troll him? How do we abuse him? Soon, an entire ecosystem came together to target me." He mentioned that he is a self-made man, and is not scared of anything.

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{{^usCountry}} Posting the video, Anupam wrote, “People are most afraid of the truth when it doesn't align with their agenda. A few days ago, what I said about the theft at Ram Mandir, I said it with complete honesty and responsibility. Even today, I stand by every word of mine.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Posting the video, Anupam wrote, “People are most afraid of the truth when it doesn't align with their agenda. A few days ago, what I said about the theft at Ram Mandir, I said it with complete honesty and responsibility. Even today, I stand by every word of mine.” {{/usCountry}}

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“But some people need an issue more than the truth. They want debate, controversy, noise. That's why the matter was twisted and presented. I just want to say this: I was never scared before, I'm not scared today, and I won't be scared in the future. Be it trolls, so-called influencers, or leaders! No one's noise will change my stance. Whatever I believe is right, that's what I'll say. Whether you agree or disagree, that's your right. But speaking the truth is my right as well as my duty. The rest… whoever wants to do whatever, let them do it. I'll remain just as I am,” he added.

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What did Anupam Kher said

Amid the ongoing Ram Mandir donation embezzlement controversy, Anupam described the Ram Mandir donation theft as minor when compared with atrocities from the Mughal era. In an interview with India Today, Anupam said that a thief is a thief, regardless of whether they come from within or outside, and stressed that the incident should not be viewed through a communal or religious lens. Drawing a comparison with the destruction and looting of temples during the Mughal era, he described the present episode as "a very, very minor thing" in comparison.

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He said, "Temples were plundered when the Mughals destroyed them; they were looted when Mughal kings killed Brahmins and weighed the sacred threads stripped from their bodies. Plunder occurred when numerous Mughal emperors arrived and carted away everything from the temples; it occurred when women were raped within temple premises. That is a far greater issue. If we overcame that, then I believe this is a very minor matter – simply a case of human greed on the part of a few individuals."

Since then, Anupam has been getting massive backlash on social media. In another interview with PTI, Anupam said those responsible for the alleged theft of donation money at the Ram temple in Ayodhya should be caught and punished. Anupam is shooting for his next movie Shri Ram Bhoomi in Ayodhya at the moment.