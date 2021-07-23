Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Anupam Kher reveals details of his 519th film Shiv Shastri Balboa, will also star Neena Gupta. See posters
bollywood

Anupam Kher reveals details of his 519th film Shiv Shastri Balboa, will also star Neena Gupta. See posters

Anupam Kher has shared details of his 519th film, about which he had spoken about while flying over the Atlantic Ocean few days back. Called Shiv Shastri Balboa, the film will also star veteran actor Neena Gupta.
ANI |
PUBLISHED ON JUL 23, 2021 12:09 PM IST
Shiv Shastri Balboa, starring Anuppam Kher and Neena Gupta in lead roles, wiill be about an Indian couple in small-town America.

Piquing the interest of fans after talking of his 519th film recently, veteran actor Anupam Kher disclosed the details of the project that also co-stars Neena Gupta in the lead role.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Anupam unveiled the first look poster of his upcoming film Shiv Shastri Balboa featuring him with Neena.

The actor who is currently in New Jersey, revealed that the movie will be "a fascinating tale of survival of an Indian in a small town in America."

In the caption, Anupam Kher wrote, "Delighted to be working with the gorgeous and brilliant @neena_gupta and a very interesting and talented international cast and crew!! More details and surprises to follow!! Jai Ho!!"

Also read: Gehana Vasisth says Raj Kundra was working on new app, had cast Shamita Shetty in a film

The movie will be directed by Ajayan Venugopalan under the banner UFI Motion Pictures Pvt Ltd. Ajayan is an Indian screenwriter, and film director who has written and directed the acclaimed Malayalam television sitcom Akkara Kazhchakal. This popular TV series was followed by a movie of the same name.

Meanwhile, speaking on the work front, Anupam Kher has several other projects in the pipeline including The Last Show, Mungilal Rocks,and The Kashmir Files.

Neena Gupta has a crime thriller Dial 100 co-starring Manoj Bajpayee and Sakshi Tanwar.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
anupam kher neena gupta bollywood indian americans

Related Stories

web series

Ted Lasso Season 2 review: Jason Sudeikis' Apple show is a beacon of decency; the best comedy on TV right now

UPDATED ON JUL 23, 2021 11:21 AM IST
bollywood

Alia Bhatt hijacks RRR’s Instagram page, flaunts hint of abs in gym selfie

PUBLISHED ON JUL 23, 2021 11:10 AM IST
TRENDING NEWS

Kid’s tantrum on not being given a burger leaves people in splits. Watch

Anand Mahindra tweets throwback pic from school days. Can you spot him?

Team designs world’s brightest flashlight. Video shows how it was created

Mama red panda gives birth to cub at Darjeeling zoo. See pics
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Poonam Pandey
Gold Price
Gehana Vasisth
Tokyo 2020 Olympics Live Updates Day 1
Guru Purnima 2021
Olympics
Google Doodle
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP