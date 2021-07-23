Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Anupam Kher reveals details of his 519th film Shiv Shastri Balboa, will also star Neena Gupta. See posters
Shiv Shastri Balboa, starring Anuppam Kher and Neena Gupta in lead roles, wiill be about an Indian couple in small-town America.
Shiv Shastri Balboa, starring Anuppam Kher and Neena Gupta in lead roles, wiill be about an Indian couple in small-town America.
bollywood

Anupam Kher reveals details of his 519th film Shiv Shastri Balboa, will also star Neena Gupta. See posters

Anupam Kher has shared details of his 519th film, about which he had spoken about while flying over the Atlantic Ocean few days back. Called Shiv Shastri Balboa, the film will also star veteran actor Neena Gupta.
READ FULL STORY
ANI |
PUBLISHED ON JUL 23, 2021 12:09 PM IST

Piquing the interest of fans after talking of his 519th film recently, veteran actor Anupam Kher disclosed the details of the project that also co-stars Neena Gupta in the lead role.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Anupam unveiled the first look poster of his upcoming film Shiv Shastri Balboa featuring him with Neena.

The actor who is currently in New Jersey, revealed that the movie will be "a fascinating tale of survival of an Indian in a small town in America."

In the caption, Anupam Kher wrote, "Delighted to be working with the gorgeous and brilliant @neena_gupta and a very interesting and talented international cast and crew!! More details and surprises to follow!! Jai Ho!!"

Also read: Gehana Vasisth says Raj Kundra was working on new app, had cast Shamita Shetty in a film

The movie will be directed by Ajayan Venugopalan under the banner UFI Motion Pictures Pvt Ltd. Ajayan is an Indian screenwriter, and film director who has written and directed the acclaimed Malayalam television sitcom Akkara Kazhchakal. This popular TV series was followed by a movie of the same name.

Meanwhile, speaking on the work front, Anupam Kher has several other projects in the pipeline including The Last Show, Mungilal Rocks,and The Kashmir Files.

Neena Gupta has a crime thriller Dial 100 co-starring Manoj Bajpayee and Sakshi Tanwar.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
anupam kher neena gupta bollywood indian americans + 2 more
RELATED STORIES
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.