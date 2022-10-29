Anupam Kher reveals mom Dulari once threw him out of the house naked, used to beat him with 'bichu buti'

Anupam Kher invited his mom Dulari Kher as a celebrity guest on his chat show, Manzilen Aur Bhi Hain. As he interviewed her about her childhood, marriage, kids and Kashmir, she revealed several interesting incidents from her life on the show. Anupam and Dulari revealed how she beat him up and threw him out of the house for not returning some money which she had given to him for an expense at the school. Also read: Anupam Kher’s mom Dulari Kher mistook brother-in-law for Dilip Kumar

During the episode, Anupam revealed Dulari gave some money for a school expense but she later found 3 paise and 2 paise in his bag. “Your dad asked me to leave it, but I said why. You will be beaten if you steal money," said Dulari. Anupam added, “Fir maar padi aur aapne mujhe nanga kar ke ghar se bahar nikal dia tha (you thrashed me and threw me out of the house, naked).” Dulari asked, “I shouldn't have?” Anupam didn't object to her and replied, “No, no. I am saying you did everything right.”

Dulari also revealed how she used to beat up Anupam and his younger brother Raju Kher with Bichu Buti. It is a plant which would give boils in the entire body if hit by its stick. She said Anupam even fell sick after a thrashing with Bichu Buti and had to be taken to a doctor. The doctor told her that the plant is poisonous and shouldn't be used for thrashing. “Isse mat maaro, haath chalao (don't beat with this, slap instead),” said the doctor.

Anupam regularly shares fun vides featuring Dulari Kher on social media. She has a massive fan following on the web.

The actor is currently gearing up for the theatrical release of his Sooraj Barjatya film, Uunchai. It also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani, Parineeti Chopra, Sarika, Neena Gupta and Danny Denzongpa. It will release on November 11.

