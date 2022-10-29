Anupam Kher’s mom Dulari Kher mistook brother-in-law for Dilip Kumar: 'Main kyu ghunghat rakhu'

Anupam Kher recently interviewed his mother Dulari Kher on his chat show, Manzilen Aur Bhi Hain. He often shares her fun videos on social media and she has a decent fan following of her own. In the new interview, she shared an incident when she mistook her brother-in-law for Dilip Kumar and was left awestruck on seeing him for the first time. Also read: Uunchai song Arre Oh Uncle: Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani do zumba to prepare for Everest climb

Dulari revealed she stayed with her sister-in-law (husband Pushkar Nath Kher's sister) for five to six years before joining Pushkar Nath in Shimla. One day, when her brother-in-law Narayan Kaul returned home, she was left awestruck and removed her veil. She thought, “Why has Dilip Kumar come to our house?"

Sharing the incident with Anupam on the show, Dulari said, “When Naraynju came home, I removed my veil. I asked why has Dilip Kumar come to our house? He looked amazing. The way he came… mai to pagal ho gai (I went crazy). I was very fond of movies. Then the maid told me in hush tone, ‘he is not Dilip Kumar, he is her husband’. I said 'what rubbish'! I didn't put my veil back. Maine kaha, ‘Dilip Kumar aaya hai, main kyu ghunghat rakhu' (I said why would I cover my face in front of Dilip Kumar). My sister-in-law asked me to bow my head in obeisance. I asked, ‘Why should I bow my head for him?' I kept staring at him thinking kaha ye aur kaha ye (she is out of his league)."

Describing him, she said, “When he came, he was so smartly dressed, wore goggles, he had this killer attitude.” She asked her sister-in-law about it and was told that they had not seen each other before marriage.

Anupam Kher will now be seen in Sooraj Barjatya's Uunchai. He plays one of three friends, with Amitabh Bachchan and Boman Irani being the other two, who go on to climb Mt Everest to fulfil the last wish of their fourth friend after his death.

