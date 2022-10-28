Uunchai song Arre Oh Uncle: Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani do zumba to prepare for Everest climb

Amitabh Bachchan, 80, Anupam Kher, 67, and Boman Irani, 62, are back with an inspiring new song, Arre Oh Uncle from their upcoming film, Uunchai. The song shows the three of them coming out of their comfort zones to physically prepare for their mission to climb Mt Everest. Amitabh Bachchan is the one leading the pack, he tries his best to encourage Boman Irani and Anupam Kher to sweat it in the gym with him. They are seen jogging, working out in the gym, doing zumba and trekking on snow covered mountains. Also read: Uunchai song Keti Ko

Sung by Divya Kumar and Devenderpal Singh, the song is written by Irshad Kamil and has music by Amit Trivedi. Sharing the song on Twitter, Anupam wrote, “Har umr ke bando ke liye suniye aur dekhiye humari film Uunchai ka ye dhamakedar gana. Owning the phrase today in swag and style! #ArreOhUncle.”

Directed by Sooraj Barjatya of Vivah fame, the film is a story of three friends who go on to climb Mt Everest in their old age. The film stars Danny Denzongpa as their fourth friend who expresses his desire to climb Mt Everest with them but dies before they can reach a decision. The remaining three friends decide to carry on his wish and immerse his ashes on Mount Everest. Parineeti is seen as a trainer in the movie as she trains them for their task and eventually they make it possible with Neena and Sarika, too, in the company.

The film marks the directorial comeback of Sooraj Barjatya after his 2015 film Prem Ratan Dhan Payo which starred Salman Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhasker and Neil Nitin Mukesh. The film will release in theatres on November 11.

Talking about letting go of his “trappings”, Sooraj Barjatya said at the film's trailer launch, “In this film, I have moved away from all my earlier trappings. There once was a charm that if you name (a character) Prem, the film will work. But I have let go of that. In the pandemic, everything was slipping away, so there was no point holding onto anything.”

