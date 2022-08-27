Anupam Kher shares old pic of parents, reveals song his father used to sing after a drink

Anupam Kher has shared a black and white picture of his parents from their younger days after their wedding. The actor posted the picture with Hemant Kumar's song Jane Woh Kaise Log The playing in the background. He mentioned it was the song his late father used to sing after a drink. (Also read: Kirron Kher looks stunning as bride in unseen picture)

The picture shows Anupam's father Pushkarnath Kher sitting on a chair and holding a book in his hand, with wife Dulari standing beside him. She is seen in a salwar suit and dupatta. He captioned it in Hindi, "Pushkar aur Dulari ki shadi ke baad ki tasvir. Pitaji ke purane trunk se mili. Ek peg lagane ke baad pitaji aksar ye gana gungunate they (Father Pushkar and mother Dulari's picture after they got married, found it my father's old trunk. He used to sing this song after having a peg). #Parents #Memories #Dulari #Pushkar #Shimla ##1957."

Kangana Ranaut commented on his post, “Beautiful". A fan said, “These are priceless treasures.” Another said, “old is gold”.

A day before, Anupam had shared another unseen picture he found from his father's trunk in Shimla. The actor recently returned from Shimla where his mother Dulari was staying since a few days. He shared the unseen picture to wish Kirron Kher on their 37th wedding anniversary. It showed Kirron as a bride in a golden saree and him as a groom in a dhoti.

The actor wrong along with it, “Happy anniversary dearest #Kirron. Dug out this pic of our wedding 37 years ago from the Treasure Trunk of my father during my recent visit to Shimla! May God give you all the happiness, long and healthy life. Happy anniversary #MarriageAnniversary #Kirron #Anupam #37Years #Pushkarnath.”

Sikandar Kher shared a picture from Anupam Kher and Kirron Kher's wedding.

Their son Sikandar Kher had also shared a picture from their wedding on the occasion. He wrote, “Happy anniversary to my parents! To many more in good health. p.s. and that's my naniji.”

Anupam Kher often shares candid videos of Dulari Kher with the hashtag #DulariRocks on social media. She has a fan following of her own.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.