Anupam Kher's hilarious new poem on middle class is all of us. Watch

Anupam Kher has penned an interesting poem on the middle class of Indian society. The actor, who claims to have come from a lower-middle-class family, has talked about their ways of living, their dreams, and yet their never-give-up spirit.

Sharing the video in which he recites the poem in Hindi, Anupam wrote on Twitter, "Story of Indian Middle Class ... Friends! I was born in the lower middle class. Worked hard somehow and reached the upper middle class. These lines have come out from the depths of my heart. You will listen and I bet you will smile because this is the story of all of us! Listen, smile and share! Jai Ho!"

The poem talks about how middle-class people think a million times about the price tag before buying anything, worry about the boiling milk on the gas stove, fret over falling hair and growing bellies. He has also spoken about how there are no get-togethers in middle-class families but religious functions like Satyanarayan Katha that bring family members together. He added how they become atheists when asked to donate for religious programs and turn religious when it comes to collecting prasad. He ended the poem noting that despite their hardships, they aspire their kids to break the shackles of the middle-class society and make it big in their lives.

Talking about his journey in Bollywood and on the global platform, Anupam had told Hindustan Times in an interview, "I’m thankful to life and to almighty, to people. I’m humbled. Millions of people come to this city to try their luck not only in movies but in business, sports etc. This is a city with a large heart, which gives everybody one chance and out of those millions of people, I’m a part of those very few who’ve created something."