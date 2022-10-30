Anupam Kher’s mom Dulari Kher breaks down as he promises her a house in Kashmir, she says a 2BHK would be enough

Anupam Kher is riding high on the success of his film The Kashmir Files which is among the highest Bollywood grossing films this year. It is based on the exodus of Kashmiri Hindus from Kashmir in 1990s. He recently interviewed his mom Dulari Kher who expressed her wish to get a house there. As Anupam agreed to gift her one, she couldn’t believe it at first and then broke down into tears and hugged him. Also read: Anupam Kher reveals mom Dulari once threw him out of the house naked, used to beat him with 'bichu buti'

While chatting with mom Dulari Kher on his online show Manzilen Aur Bhi Hain, Anupam asked her why she asked him to purchase a house for her in Shimla. She explained that she has her friends there and her late husband Pushkarnath Kher also liked the place. She however, added that had Shimla been a part of Kashmir, she would have never got a house there. Anupam reminded her that after the removal of Article 370 in Kashmir, she now has a Kashmir domicile and is allowed to purchase a house in the region.

Dulari couldn’t believe him and immediately asked him if that was possible. She said that they could then rent out or sell out the Shimla house. “Le lena, ek bungla lele.” she said, adding, “Want to make a house in front of Titli’s in Karan Nagar. Ask her if there is a property available for sale.”

Anupam assured her that he is earning well and they could keep both the houses, one in Shimla and the other in Kashmir. She told him that a 2BHK would be enough for them in Kashmir. As soon as he told her that he would call Titli soon after, she asked him, “Tu sach kah raha hai (are you telling me the truth)?” and ran to hug him with tears in her eyes.

