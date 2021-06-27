Anupam Kher's son Sikander Kher gives it back to an abusive troll: 'Clearly a virgin'

Actor Sikandar Kher took on an abusive troll in his latest Instagram post. Recently, Sikandar had shared a picture with a female friend when a troll sent him an abusive direct message.

Sharing a screenshot of their message, Sikandar Kher said, "Clearly hasn't been laid in a...wait hang on..clearly a virgin and I respect her virginity. Moin you surely make your parents proud. Atta boy."

Sikandar's message to the troll.

Sikandar is the son of actors Anupam and Kirron Kher. He often shares videos with them for his fans on Instagram. He recently shared a video of his parents as they enjoyed a night in with him. Kirron was diagnosed with cancer earlier this year and thanked her fans for their good wishes through Sikandar's page. "Hello! Thank you everybody for your good wishes and love, thank you very much,” she had said.

Sikandar has starred in films such as Khelein Hum Jee Jaan Sey (2010), Players (2012), Aurangzeb (2013), Romeo Akbar Walter (2019) and will be seen in the upcoming Sooryavanshi. He was also seen with Sushmita Sen in last year's Aarya. While she played a woman who takes over her dead husband's drug business, he played her bodyguard.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, he admitted that there have been more misses that hits in his career. He says, “Unfortunately, the films that I had done didn’t do so well. So, if any of the films were successful, then may be a character would have stayed with you and you’d have remembered. It’s directly related to success. If an actor’s work gets noticed, his career trajectory changes.”

Also read: The Family Man's Suparn Varma reveals why Manoj-Samantha's interrogation scene was most tough to write

About working on web series, he said, "I don’t think anything and anyone’s job is under threat because stars are coming on OTT. It’s the same as it always has been. People are going where they want to go and do what they want to do. You’ve to forget that and just got to focus on yourself. That’s about it."