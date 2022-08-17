Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Anupam Kher, Shakti Kapoor, Satish Kaushik celebrate David Dhawan's birthday, fans notice them ‘covering glasses'

Published on Aug 17, 2022 07:47 AM IST
  • Anupam Kher, Shakti Kapoor, Chunky Panday, Satish Kaushik, Rajpal Yadav came together to celebrate filmmaker David Dhawan's birthday on Tuesday.
Anupam Kher, Rajpal Yadav, Satish Kaushik, Shakti Kapoor and Chunky Panday at David Dhawan's birthday party.&nbsp;
ByHT Entertainment Desk

David Dhawan celebrated his 71st birthday on Tuesday. The filmmaker had a reunion with industry friends Anupam Kher, Satish Kaushik, Shakti Kapoor, Chunky Panday, Rajpal Yadav on the occasion. Anupam has now shared a glimpse of David Dhawan's birthday celebrations with them. Also read: When David Dhawan talked about his 'poor father', said son Varun Dhawan has a 'rich dad'

Sharing a few pictures from the reunion which had everyone in black except David, Anupam wrote on Instagram, “With birthday boy #DavidDhawan and my dearest friends who I have spent some memorable times with!! We are the best! #Friends #Actors."

Anupam Kher shared a glimpse of Tuesday's party.&nbsp;
The first picture shows David standing alongside Anupam, having a light moment with a drink in his hand. The last picture shows the five actors: Anupam Kher, Satish Kaushik, Chunky Panday, Rajpal Yadav and Shakti Kapoor posing for the group picture.

A fan commented on the post, “Too much talent in one picture.” Another wrote, “Reels bad boys but real heroes for family and friend...stay blessed sirji.” A fan also wrote, “Growing old gracefully.” “Zaruri hai aise pal cheers," wrote yet another fan. A few fans also noticed how some of them were trying not to have their drinks in the frame. One of the comments read, “All of you covering your glasses.”

Earlier, during the day, Sara Ali Khan had wished David Dhawan on his birthday. Sharing two pictures from the sets of their film Coolie No 1 (remake) on her Instagram Stories, Sara wrote, "Missing you sir. Wishing you all the love, luck and laughter’'.

Maniesh Paul also wished him on his Instagram Stories, "Happy birthday to my favourite filmmaker. Love you sir, stay blessed. P.S. inka ladka bhi bada pyara hai (his son is also lovely)."

David Dhawan has delivered several comedy blockbusters like Hero No 1, Biwi No 1, Judwaa, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Haseena Maan Jaayegi, Dulhan Hum Le Jayenge, Jodi No.1, Mujhse Shaadi Karogi and Partner, with the remake of his own film Coolie No 1 being the latest one.

His film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan starring Amitabh Bachchan and Govinda is all set to be remade. It is yet to go on floors.

david dhawan anupam kher satish kaushik shakti kapoor rajpal yadav chunky panday + 4 more
