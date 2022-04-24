Anupam Kher shares pics clicked 41 years apart, fans notice it's from when he 'had hair'

Actor Anupam Kher on Sunday shared pictures of himself taken 41 years apart. Taking to Instagram, Anupam posted a monochrome picture collage as he struck the same pose. (Also Read | Anupam Kher meets PM Narendra Modi, gifts him rudraksha beads from his mother Dulari Kher. See pics)

In one of the photos, clicked in 1981, a young Anupam is seen looking away from the camera. Anupam used to have hair on his head at this time and sported a long moustache. He was dressed in a shirt and dark sweater. The other photo was clicked recently.

Sharing the picture, Anupam captioned the post, "Face has changed. But the fire and the hunger in the eyes is the same!! The pic on the left is from a portfolio shoot I did when I came to the #CityOfDreams, Mumbai in 1981… (fire and heart eye emojis) #AnupamKher #Fire #Passion #Acting #Years #KuchBhiHoSaktaHai."

Reacting to the post, fans showered him with love and praises. A person wrote, "Aap legend hai (You're a legend). I (heart emoji) you. Mera liaa aap (for me you're no less than) Marlon Brando, Al Pacino, Robert De Niro and Amitabh Bachchan sa kam nahi. I love you." "When you had hair, I've seen your almost all movies and present look suits you the most," commented another person.

"In 1981 You Were so Young Now Also In 2022 Anupam Kher Sir Wahe Guru Always Bless You With lots Of Love And Happiness Stay Healthy And Stay Blessed," said a fan. "I am inspired by so many things from you sir. Acting, your personality and most important your simplicity always make me a better person..huge fan..never missed your single movie..." read a comment. "You are an encouragement to the new generation sir ji . Thanks and Stay blessed," said a person.

Anupam has featured in over 500 films and is a recipient of two National Film Awards. He made his Bollywood debut with Mahesh Bhatt's Saaransh (1984). Anupam has worked in films such as Parinda, Tezaab, Ram Lakhan, ChaalBaaz, Darr, Saudagar, Hum Aapke Hain Koun, Refugee, A Wednesday, Paheli, Jab Tak Hai Jaan, and The Accidental Prime Minister among many others.

Meanwhile, Anupam was last seen in Vivek Agnihotri's The Kashmir Files, which revolves around the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the Kashmir Valley in the 1990s. Apart from him, the film also stars Mithun Chakraborty, Pallavi Joshi, Darshan Kumaar, Puneet Issar, Mrinal Kulkarni among others,

Anupam now has a new international show titled The Son In Law alongside Reema Sampat, Chris Sullivan and Meera Simhan. He will also be a part of Sooraj Barjatya's Uunchai along with Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani, Neena Gupta, Sarika and Parineeti Chopra.

