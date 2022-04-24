Anupam Kher meets PM Narendra Modi, gifts him rudraksha beads from his mother Dulari Kher. See pics

Actor Anupam Kher met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and gave him a gift on behalf of his mother Dulari Kher. Taking to Instagram, Anupam Kher shared pictures from their meeting on Saturday. He also thanked the PM for his 'hard work'. For the occasion, Anupam wore a white shirt, black pants and a Nehru jacket. (Also Read | Anupam Kher's mother Dulari goes 'oye saale' as he tries to take back the saree gifted by his friends. Watch)

In the first picture, PM Modi and Anupam are seen standing next to each while facing the camera. Anupam presented a special gift--rudraksha mala (prayer beads)--to the PM in the second photo. Anupam met PM Modi at his official residence, 7, Lok Kalyan Marg.

Sharing the pictures, Anupam captioned the post in Hindi, "Respected Prime Minister @narendramodi Ji. Both the mind and the soul were pleased to meet you today. I got a chance to say thank you for the hard work you are doing day and night for the country and the countrymen."

He also added, “I and Dulari ji will always remember the reverence with which you accepted the rudraksha mala sent by my mother to protect you. May God always shower his blessings on you. And keep giving energy to all of us like this! Jai Hind! #PrimeMinister #NarendraModi #India #Gratitude #Humbled #DulariRocks."

Anupam also shared his post on Twitter. PM Modi replied to the actor's post by tweeting, "Thank you very much @AnupamPKher Ji. It is the blessings of your respected Mataji and the countrymen, which keep motivating me continuously for the service of India."

Anupam recently received a lot of appreciation for his performance in The Kashmir Files. Helmed by Vivek Agnihotri, the film revolves around the exodus of Kashmiri Hindus from the Kashmir Valley in the 1990s. The movie released on March 11.

Apart from Anupam, the film also features Pallavi Joshi, Mithun Chakraborty, Darshan Kumaar, Puneet Issar, Mrinal Kulkarni and others. The Kashmir Files broke several box office records in the post-pandemic era, becoming the first Hindi film to cross the ₹250 crore mark.

The actor has recently signed a new international show titled The Son In Law. It also stars Reema Sampat, Chris Sullivan and Meera Simhan. He is currently shooting for Sooraj Barjatya's Uunchai in Delhi.

