Anupam Kher shares rare pic with Kirron Kher, son Sikandar on his birthday: 'I am proud of you'

Anupam Kher has shared an old picture with wife Kirron Kher and son Sikandar Kher on his birthday.
Anupam Kher shared two pictures on Sikandar Kher's birthday. 
Published on Oct 31, 2021 10:56 AM IST
By HT Entertainment Desk

Anupam Kher has wished son Sikandar Kher on his birthday with a rare picture from their family album. He shared it with a special message on Instagram for Sikandar who calls him ‘Kher Saab’.

The picture shows Anupam, wife Kirron and Sikandar all dressed up for an occasion and posing for a family portrait. Anupam wrote along with it, "Happy birthday dearest @sikandarkher! May God give you long & healthy life. Growing up with you has been amazing. I may not admit often but I have learnt so many things from you. I am proud of you the way you are making your choices as an actor. Have a great year. Blessings!"

Sikandar replied to him in the comments section, “Thank you and love you dad ! You’ve been a great father and a friend .. and always been there for me when I’ve needed someone the most.”

Anupam and Sikandar had spent quite some together during the lockdown. Before leaving for the US post lockdown, Anupam had talked about the same in a note. He had written, "Thank you dearest @sikandarkher for being there in the other room of our home for the last 8 months. Occasionally coming out initially and then slowly warming up to me and discovering that we have a lot in common apart from cinema, acting and same house. You have been a great partner (especially in the later half of lockdown) friend, philosopher and funny guy.''

He had added, “You one day even made some dish for me which I am forgetting right not but was certainly not forgettable. In short you turned out to be a great company. We missed mom, @kirronkhermp though. I am happy to be your #KherSaab. Stay safe!! Love and blessings always.”

Meanwhile, Kirron is recovering from multiple myeloma (a type of blood cancer) and had made an appearance in a video shared by Sikandar. She had said, “Hello! Thank you everybody for your good wishes and love, thank you very much.”

