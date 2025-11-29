Anupam Kher shares wild experiences with marijuana and ‘bhang’: ‘Laughed for eight hours straight’

Veteran actor Anupam Kher, who has worked in hundreds of films in his decades-long journey in the entertainment industry, recently recalled a few hilarious moments from the past, especially the time when he tried marijuana and 'bhang' during his time at the National School of Drama (NSD). Anupam Kher opened up about the first time he tried marijuana.(PTI)

During his appearance on Unfiltered by Samdish on YouTube, the 70-year-old shared how these past experiences made him realise that he should never try these substances again in life.

Also read: Ram Pothineni’s Andhra King Taluka makes waves across North America market, collects over $325K

When Anupam Kher tried marijuana

Talking about his maiden encounter with marijuana, Anupam shared that he must have taken "two drags" of it and later started looking up at the sky.

He said that he started watching a plane that must have taken off from the airport. He kept looking at it until it "became a tiny dot in the sky."

He further joked, "I think I kept looking at it until it must have landed at Heathrow Airport."

The experience left him feeling disoriented and anxious. "I had gone crazy," he said. Things did not stop here. On the same day, when Anupam sat in his car, he started feeling "if the road was moving or the car was moving."

Also read: Jaya Bhattacharya opens up about her abusive childhood; Recalls being beaten by ‘hunter, rolling pins and shoes’

Anupam Kher's bhang episode

Later on in the episode, Anupam started recalling the time when he was enrolled in the prestigious National School of Drama in the national capital.

Recalling his wild 'bhang' experience, the actor said it made him laugh continuously for several hours. “When I tried it, I swore I would never do it again, because I laughed for eight hours straight," Anupam said.

Not just Anupam, several of his batchmates went completely out of their senses after trying 'bhang'. “My batchmates, also high, were standing on the terrace telling the warden, ‘The army is coming.’ I kept telling them I would die laughing and begged them to save me," he stated.

He shared that the funny part here was that he kept waiting for his friend to reply, but nobody understood what he was saying.

Anupam said the situation was "exactly like how they show things in Jim Carrey’s film The Mask." However, he made sure that he "never touched it again" in life.

This year, Anupam featured in films like 'Emergency,' 'Tumko Meri Kasam,' 'Metro... In Dino' and 'Tanvi the Great'.