Part of London's Heathrow Airport evacuated over possible hazardous material

ByHT News Desk
Updated on: Sept 08, 2025 11:50 pm IST

A section of a terminal at London's Heathrow Airport was evacuated on Monday due to a suspected hazardous material, the Associated Press reported, citing authorities.

Passengers stand inside T5 at Heathrow airport after an air traffic control (ATC) fault caused major disruption on Wednesday, July 30, 2025.(AP)
The London Fire Brigade said its firefighters were responding to a "possible hazardous materials incident", according to a statement reported by the BBC.

"Specialist crews have been deployed to carry out an assessment of the scene, and part of the airport has been evacuated as a precaution whilst firefighters respond," the fire brigade said.

A Heathrow spokesperson said the check-in area at Terminal 4 was closed.

“Terminal 4 check-in has been closed and evacuated while emergency services respond to an incident. Please do not travel to Terminal 4, colleagues are supporting passengers on site,” the airport said in a post on X.

“We will provide further information as soon as we can, all other terminals are operating as normal,” it added.

