Part of London's Heathrow Airport evacuated over possible hazardous material
A Heathrow spokesperson said the check-in area at Terminal 4 was closed.
A section of a terminal at London's Heathrow Airport was evacuated on Monday due to a suspected hazardous material, the Associated Press reported, citing authorities.
The London Fire Brigade said its firefighters were responding to a "possible hazardous materials incident", according to a statement reported by the BBC.
"Specialist crews have been deployed to carry out an assessment of the scene, and part of the airport has been evacuated as a precaution whilst firefighters respond," the fire brigade said.
“Terminal 4 check-in has been closed and evacuated while emergency services respond to an incident. Please do not travel to Terminal 4, colleagues are supporting passengers on site,” the airport said in a post on X.
“We will provide further information as soon as we can, all other terminals are operating as normal,” it added.