Anupam Kher wants to know why he is never called to roundtable interviews: ‘Mein acting me in sabka baap hoon’

Actor Anupam Kher has been working in Hindi cinema for more than four decades and has given multiple notable performances over the years. The actor also recently directed the film Tanvi The Great this year. In a new conversation for the YouTube channel, Unfiltered with Samdish, Anupam shared that despite being in the industry for so many years, he has never been invited to any roundtable interviews that take place at the end of the year.

What Anupam said

During the chat, Anupam shared, “There is a section of people, of media, who decide ki ye jo haina.., Anupam Kher ko roundtable conversation me nahi bulana acting ke liye. Nahi bulaya na aaj tak mujhe! Mein acting mein in sab ka baap hoon. Main ek acting school chalata hoon. Maine ek senior editor ko phone karke bola tum mediocres ke saath baat karke kitni khush ho jaati ho. Par tumne mujhe aaj tak nahi bulaya kisi baat pe (The section of people do not think me worthy enough to be called, whereas I am their father when it comes to acting. I run an acting school. I called up a senior editor and said how are you so happy after talking to these mediocre actors. But you never called me)!”

Upcoming projects

In 2025, Anupam starred in Emergency, Tumko Meri Kasam, Metro... In Dino, and Tanvi the Great, which he also produced and directed. He will soon star in the Telugu film The India House with Nikhil Siddhartha, with whom he previously starred in the 2022 film Karthikeya 2.

Meanwhile, Tanvi The Great was also screened at the 56th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa. Starring debutant Shubhangi Dutt in the lead role, Tanvi The Great centres around the Indian Army and autism. The story follows a young girl (Shubhangi Dutt) who lives with her mother and her grandfather (Kher) and is determined to join the armed forces, inspired by the memory of her late father. The film also features Boman Irani, Jackie Shroff, Karan Tacker, Arvind Swami, Nasser, and British actor Iain Glen in pivotal roles.