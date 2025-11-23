Anupam Kher all praise for ‘extremely talented’ Sai Pallavi; shares selfie with Ramayana star

Actors Anupam Kher and Sai Pallavi recently attended the International Film Festival of India in Goa, where they bumped into each other. Sharing a selfie with Sai, Anupam was all praise for the Ramayana star, calling her ‘real and affectionate’. Take a look. Anupam Kher clicked a selfie with Sai Pallavi, praising her as 'real and affectionate'.

Anupam Kher all praise for Sai Pallavi

Anupam posted a happy selfie with Sai which shows them both all smiles. Sai is dressed in a saree while Anupam is seen in a T-shirt. Sharing it, he wrote, “SPECIAL ENCOUNTER: I was delighted to run into beautiful @Sai_Pallavi92 at @iffigoa. In our brief meeting she came across as real, affectionate, spontaneous & courteous!!”

He added, “That she is extremely talented actress, I know! Wishing her good luck for all her forthcoming ventures! Jai Ho! (heart eyes and flower emojis) #Actors #Encounters.” Anupam is at IFFI to deliver a masterclass on not giving up, while Sai was there for the screening of her 2024 hit Amaran.

Fans seemed thrilled to see them both together, with one of them commenting, “Two lovely Actors in a single pic.” Another wrote, “Beautiful words for beautiful actress.” “She truly has a way of leaving a lasting impression,” wrote one fan, while another commented, “Talent praises talent.”

Recent work

In 2025, Anupam starred in Emergency, Tumko Meri Kasam, Metro... In Dino, and Tanvi the Great, which he also produced and directed. He will soon star in the Telugu film The India House with Nikhil Siddhartha, with whom he previously starred in the 2022 film Karthikeya 2.

Sai was last seen in Thandel this year. She will soon make her debut in Bollywood with a yet-to-be-titled film starring Aamir Khan’s son, Junaid Khan. The film is rumoured to be an adaptation of One Day. She also plays Sita in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana films, which star Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram.