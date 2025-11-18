Anupam Kher shares scary mid-air moment while travelling with Ajinkya Rahane: ‘Some nice shuddh Hindi words came out’

Veteran Bollywood actor Anupam Kher on Monday shared a video on his social media featuring cricketer Ajinkya Rahane, revealing that the two had travelled together from Delhi to Mumbai. In the clip, Anupam recounted a frightening moment during the flight when the aircraft touched down but suddenly lifted off again, startling everyone on board. Anupam Kher shares flight experience with cricketer Ajinkya Rahane, recounting a scary moment when their plane suddenly lifted off after touchdown.

Anupam Kher shares video with Ajinkya Rahane

On Tuesday, Anupam posted a video on social media with cricketer Ajinkya Rahane on a plane. He wrote, “Dearest @ajinkyarahane88! It was so wonderful to travel with you from Delhi to Mumbai! I’ve always admired you as an ace player, but I loved your humility and grace as a person too! Sorry, my language was fine and decent until our plane touched down and then suddenly took off again.”

He added humorously, “That scary moment didn’t allow me to be a gentleman, and some nice Shudh Hindi words came out of my mouth! But the brighter side is that we’ll remember each other for more than one reason now! Love and prayers always! Jai Hind!”

In the video, Anupam tells Ajinkya, “It was wonderful travelling with you, my friend,” to which Rahane responds, “Lovely meeting you, sir.” Anupam goes on to praise him, saying, “You are a wonderful person, and we had quite an experience. The plane touched down and took off again. I will remember you anyway because I admire you, but now I’ll never forget this. Aap toh bade brave ho, bahot kuch hua mere saath. (You are very brave. A lot has happened with me) You are a great player and a wonderful human being. God bless you and your family.”

Ajinkya, who was in Mumbai to attend the 78th Police Invitation Shield Cricket Tournament, also updated his followers on X. Sharing photos from the event, he wrote, “Honoured to be part of the felicitation ceremony at the 78th Police Invitation Shield Cricket Tournament alongside @CPMumbaiPolice Deven Bharti ji and @MumbaiCricAssoc President Ajinkya Naik.”

Anupam Kher's upcoming films

Meanwhile, Anupam Kher, has several exciting projects in the pipeline, including an untitled film with Prabhas directed by Hanu Raghavapudi, and a collaboration with renowned director Sooraj Barjatya, which will mark his 549th film.