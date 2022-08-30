Anupam Kher slams Anurag Kashyap for blaming Aditya Chopra for Yash Raj Films' downfall: 'It's easy to make comments'

A few days after filmmaker Anurag Kashyap claimed that Aditya Chopra was responsible for the supposed ‘downfall’ of Yash Raj Films, actor Anupam Kher has come out in the studio head’s defence. Incidentally, a few days ago, Anupam had himself said Aditya and Dharma Productions’ Karan Johar had stopped casting him in their films. Also read: Anupam Kher says Aditya Chopra, Karan Johar stopped offering him roles

Yash Raj Films is one of the biggest film production houses in India but the year 2022 has not been good for them. The company has given back-to-back flops in Samrat Prithviraj, Jayeshbhai Jordaar, and Shamshera. All the films were big-budget productions starring bankable stars but failed to work their magic at the box office. Anurag, in an interview, had blamed YRF’s chairman and MD Aditya Chopra for the debacle.

Now, in an interview with Sidharth Kannan, Anupam Kher reacted to Anurag’s statement and said, “I am very, very proud of Aditya Chopra. Yash ji’s family is like my own family. To have built an empire like Yash Raj Films is not an easy thing. It’s easy for people to make comments. I don’t again want to pass judgement on what he has said. He is not the ultimate authority on human behaviour.”

Earlier this month, in an interview with Galatta Plus, Anurag Kashyap had spoken about Yash Raj Films’ repeated failures and said, “You have one person sitting in a cave, who doesn’t know the world outside, dictating how everybody should be making their films and telling them what to do. If Aditya Chopra has hired a bunch of people, he needs to empower them and not dictate them, not control the casting, not control everything. Sit in your office, hire good people if you trust them, and let them make their film. Which is the mistake he makes. He doesn’t let them (be).”

In an earlier interview with Navharat Times, Anupam had said the Aditya and Karan had stopped casting him even though he once used to be ‘a darling of all these people’. “I am not a part of mainstream cinema in India today. I am not. I am not doing any Karan Johar film, I am not doing any Sajid Nadiadwala film, I am not doing any Aditya Chopra film because the offers have not come. I was a darling of all these people. I have done everybody’s films. But I am not blaming them for not casting me anymore,” he had said.

Anupam has worked in some of the biggest hits produced by Yash Raj Films, including Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Mohabbatein, Lamhe, and Darr among others. The actor has had two successful releases this year in The Kashmir Files and Karthikeya 2.

