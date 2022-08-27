Anupam Kher says Aditya Chopra, Karan Johar stopped offering him roles: 'I was a darling of all these people'

Senior actor Anupam Kher who has over 500 films under his credit, recently talked about his absence from mainstream Hindi films. Despite basking in the success of The Kashmir Files followed by his latest release Karthikeya 2, Anupam said he stopped getting offers from big banners under Karan Johar, Aditya Chopra and Sajid Nadiadwala. He will be next seen in Sooraj Barjatya’s film Uunchai. (Also read: Anupam Kher says ‘meri to nikal padi’ as his film Karthikeya 2 also becomes box office hit)

Anupam Kher appeared in several hit films like Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Veer Zaaara among others, produced by Karan Johar and Aditya Chopra. Recalling the old days, Anupam said that although he used be their ‘darling’, however, things have changed for unknown reasons.

During an interview, Anupam told Times Now Navbharat, “I am not a part of mainstream cinema in India today. I am not. I am not doing any Karan Johar film, I am not doing any Sajid Nadiadwala film, I am not doing any Aditya Chopra film because the offers have not come. I was a darling of all these people. I have done everybody’s films. But I am not blaming them for not casting me anymore. But because they were not casting me in their films, I found a path where I did a Tamil film called Connect, I did a Telugu film called Tiger Nageswara Rao. I have also done Sooraj Barjatya’s Uunchai.”

Talking about how he rediscovered his love for the craft, he added, “Otherwise I could have sat down & said, ‘Arey yaar mere dost aur mere jo itne kareebi they ek zamaane mein, mujhe ab lete nahin hain filmon mein toh main ab kya karoon main toh barbaad ho gaya (Who were once my friends are now ignoring me and not offering films).’ Of course mujhe takleef hoti hai, dukh hota hai ki kyun nahin lete bhai main toh inki sab filmon mein kaam karta tha (It pains, hurts because I used to work with them. But, it’s not a complaint & neither am I holding it against them. I am just saying that sometimes when one door shuts, so many other windows and doors open).”

Anupam Kher will be next seen in Kangana Ranaut’s upcoming period drama Emergency. In the film, he plays the role of Jaya Prakash Narayan while Kangana will be seen as PM Indira Gandhi. Besides this, he also has Shiv Shastri Balboa and Uunchai.

