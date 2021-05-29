Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Anupam Kher slams journalist's 'unbelievably insensitive' remarks about wife Kirron Kher: 'Shame on you'
Anupam Kher slams journalist's 'unbelievably insensitive' remarks about wife Kirron Kher: 'Shame on you'

Anupam Kher slammed a journalist who tweeted that he is 'changing his colours' because his wife Kirron Kher 'has been asked to vacate her plum seat in Chandigarh', following her illness.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 29, 2021 08:04 AM IST
Anupam Kher had issued a statement about Kirron Kher's health.

Actor Anupam Kher on Friday slammed a journalist for implying that he is 'changing his colours' because his wife Kirron Kher 'has been asked to vacate her plum seat in Chandigarh' due to her illness. Kirron was recently diagnosed with cancer.

In a tweet responding to the journalist, Anupam wrote that 'people like' her 'can stoop to any level of degradation.' He added, "The lady is not only unbelievably insensitive about #Kirron’s illness, she also uses this situation to declare her fantasy like a vulture and without giving any proof of her claims. Shame on you."

The journalist had written in her original tweet, "So here’s why #AnupamKher is apparently changing colours. It’s his wife #KirronKher’s illness. It seems she’s been asked to vacate her plum seat in Chandigarh and make room for someone else."

Confirming Kirron's diagnosis, Anupam had earlier written on Twitter, "Just so that rumours don't get the better of a situation Sikandar and I would like to inform everyone that Kirron has been diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer. She is currently undergoing treatment and we are sure she will come out of this stronger than before. We are very blessed that she is being looked after by a phenomenal set of doctors. She's always been a fighter and takes things head on."

Also read: Anupam Kher says Kirron's health is improving, reveals Robert De Niro checks in on her 'every few days'

He later accompanied her as they received their second shot of the coronavirus vaccine. It was her first public appearance since the diagnosis. Anupam has since been providing health updates to their fans. In a recent interview, he said that Kirron's health is improving, and that his Hollywood actor friend Robert De Niro has been calling to check in on her.

kirron kher anupam kher anupam kher films blood cancer

