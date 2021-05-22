Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Anupam Kher says Kirron's health is improving, reveals Robert De Niro checks in on her 'every few days'
Anupam Kher says Kirron's health is improving, reveals Robert De Niro checks in on her 'every few days'

  • Anupam Kher, providing a health update about his wife Kirron, has said that she has her ups and downs as she fights cancer. He also said that Robert De Niro checks in on her 'every few days'.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 22, 2021 11:18 AM IST

Actor Anupam Kher has provided a health update about his wife, Kirron Kher, whose cancer diagnosis he'd revealed recently. The actor said that the fight is 'tough', but that Kirron's health is improving.

He also revealed that actor Robert De Niro has been checking up on her from time to time. Anupam worked with the Hollywood legend in Silver Linings Playbook.

He told a leading daily, "Kirron’s health is improving. It’s a tough treatment. She often says that the lockdown and COVID situation have made things difficult. Patients going through this treatment need something to distract themselves. She can’t go out or meet people, but the good part is that Kirron is on her way to better health. She is holding up fine. There are days when she is positive and then there are days when the chemotherapy impacts her state in many ways. We are all trying our best and she is doing it, too. The doctors do their job, but you have to keep your mental state strong to get past such a difficult treatment. She’s making every effort towards that, and so are we."

He said that he reached out to De Niro after he saw a commercial in which the Oscar winner appeared with tennis legend Roger Federer. But all De Niro wanted to know was if Kirron was doing well. "Robert had messaged me when he learned about Kirron’s health. He had also sent me a video to wish me on my birthday, and he keeps checking on Kirron’s health every few days. I had texted him after seeing his ad with Roger Federer, and in response, all he wanted to know was my family’s well-being and how Kirron was doing," he said.

Also read: Kirron Kher makes first appearance post cancer diagnosis, Anupam Kher dismisses rumours about her health

Kirron made her first public appearance after her cancer diagnosis when she stepped out with Anupam to get vaccinated against the coronavirus earlier this month. Anupam wrote in a note shared on Instagram and Twitter, "There is a rumour going around about Kirron's health. It's all false. She is doing absolutely fine. In fact she got her second vaccination done for Covid this afternoon. I will request people not to spread such negative news. Thanks! Stay safe."

