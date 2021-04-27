IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Anupam Kher gives update on Kirron Kher's health: 'She is good spirits, hopefully she will come out of it'
Anupam Kher has reported quit in NBC show, New Amsterdam after Kirron Kher was diagnosed with cancer.
Anupam Kher has reported quit in NBC show, New Amsterdam after Kirron Kher was diagnosed with cancer.
bollywood

Anupam Kher gives update on Kirron Kher's health: 'She is good spirits, hopefully she will come out of it'

  • Anupam Kher did an Instagram live in which he spoke about his wife, actor-politician Kirron Kher's health update. Earlier this month, he had confirmed that Kirron had been diagnosed with cancer.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 27, 2021 09:36 PM IST

Actor Anupam Kher conducted an Instagram live and interacted with his many fans online. He also gave an update on his wife, actor-politician Kirron Kher's health.

He said: "Kirron is improving. She is better but the medicines of multiple myeloma have many side effects. She is good spirits and hopefully she will come out of it. If your prayers are with her, everything will be fine."

In the course of his interaction, he also mentioned that he had taken the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine and would take the next dose in May. He was also asked about his mother Dulari and about watching movies in cinema halls. He reiterated that all Covid-19 protocol should be followed.

In early April, Anupam had thanked well-wishers for their love and support to his family in the wake of the revelation that Kirron has been diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer.

Anupam had taken to Twitter and posted a video. With it, he wrote: "Thank you everybody for your love, concern, best wishes and blessings for @KirronKherBJP. She conveys her gratitude to all of you. You all have been wonderful in these tough times. We feel humbled!! Love and prayers for all of you!! #Thanks #Gratitude."

Also read: Sugandha Mishra ties the knot with Sanket Bhosale, first picture of newlyweds shared by Preeti Simoes

The actor had also issued a statement which he mentioned that Kirron had been undergoing treatment for multiple myeloma in Mumbai. The family's statement came a day after Chandigarh BJP chief Arun Sood shared Kirron Kher's diagnosis.

A week after Anupam revealed his wife's cancer diagnosis, an Entertainment Weekly report confirmed that Anupam had quit NBC show, New Amsterdam. Anupam played a character called Dr Kapoor on the show.

(With PTI inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
OTT
Topics
anupam kher kirron kher bollywood + 1 more

Related Stories

Anupam Kher played Dr Kapoor on New Amsterdam.
Anupam Kher played Dr Kapoor on New Amsterdam.
tv

Fans are heartbroken after Anupam Kher exits New Amsterdam: 'He will be missed'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 18, 2021 06:32 PM IST
Actor Anupam Kher has quit his Hollywood show New Amsterdam and left his fans sad. The actor recently shared that his wife, Kirron Kher has been diagnosed with cancer.
READ FULL STORY
Outlander's Sam Heughan invites Anupam Kher and Kirron Kher on the sets of the show.
Outlander's Sam Heughan invites Anupam Kher and Kirron Kher on the sets of the show.
hollywood

Sam Heughan invites Anupam Kher and and ailing Kirron Kher to Outlander sets

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 13, 2021 02:51 PM IST
  • After Anupam Kher revealed that Outlander stars Sam Heughan and Caitríona Balfe sent messages to an ailing Kirron Kher, the Text For You star has invited the couple for a set visit.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP