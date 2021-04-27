IND USA
Sanket Bhosale and Sugandha Mishra pose for a photo together.
tv

Sugandha Mishra ties the knot with Sanket Bhosale, first picture of newlyweds shared by Preeti Simoes

  • The Kapil Sharma Show's Sugandha Mishra tied the knot with Sanket Bhosale on Monday. See the first picture of the newlyweds here.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 27, 2021 10:26 AM IST

Sugandha Mishra and Sanket Bhosale tied the knot in Jalandhar on Monday. The first picture of the newlyweds has been shared by Preeti Simoes.

Sugandha, who made a name for herself as a regular fixture on comedy shows on television, had announced her engagement to Sanket earlier this month.

In a picture posted on Instagram Stories, Preeti tagged the couple, congratulated them, and added the sticker 'just married'. The picture showed Sugandha and Sanket sitting on a couch, posing for a photograph with a guest. Preeti had previously shared pictures from the mehendi ceremony.

Sugandha Mishra and Sanket Bhosale at their wedding.

The wedding took place under Covid-19 guidelines, according to a report by a leading daily. Guests were required to take a Rapid Antigen Test before entering the venue.

In an interview with the daily, Sugandha had spoken about her wedding lehenga. She'd said, "I have done most of my wedding shopping online and you won’t believe I had started the preparation from December for my wedding attire. I am very particular about my wedding outfit because for me it doesn’t matter if the marriage is happening with 20 just people, I always wanted to wear a 10 kg lehenga. I can marry online also but I have to wear a 10 kg lehenga."

Sanket in an interview with Pinkvilla had said that he would've liked to have tied the knot last year, but they had to delay the festivities because of the pandemic. “Now the second wave is here, but how much more can we delay. But we are following all the norms set by the government,” he added.

Also read: Sugandha Mishra is a happy bride in pics from mehendi ceremony ahead of Monday wedding. See here

Sugandha was first seen as a contestant on the fourth season of The Great Indian Laughter Challenge. She later worked on multiple comedy shows and is currently seen on The Kapil Sharma Show.

