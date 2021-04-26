Sugandha Mishra is a happy bride in pics from mehendi ceremony ahead of Monday wedding. See here

Comedian and The Kapil Sharma Show cast member Sugandha Mishra is all set to get married on Monday. She took to Instagram on Sunday night to share photos from her mehendi ceremony.

The photos show Sugandha in a green and pink lehenga, decked in golden jewellery. She is seen showing off the mehendi on her hands and feet to the camera. While the mehendi on her hands has the traditional design of a bride and her groom, the one on her feet shows small elephants with umbrellas over them.





Sugandha captioned her post, "Mehendi ki raat." Reacting to her pictures were her industry friends including actor Gauahar Khan, who wrote, "Bless u pretty bride." Riddhima Pandit wrote, "MashaAllah" and Preeti Simoes wrote, "Meri duhlaniyaaaaa."





Sugandha and Sanket Bhosale announced their engagement earlier this month with pictures from a photoshoot. In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, Sanket said, “It feels like what Modi ji and Salman bhai didn’t do, I am going to do that. That’s a big thing. I am getting jitters, but it’s also a very nice feeling. Finally, it’s happening."

Sanket revealed that he had wanted to marry Sugandha last year but their plans were delayed because of the Covid-19 pandemic. “Now the second wave is here, but how much more can we delay. But we are following all the norms set by the government,” he added.

Sugandha was first seen as a contestant on the fourth season of The Great Indian Laughter Challenge. She later worked on multiple comedy shows and is currently seen on The Kapil Sharma Show.

