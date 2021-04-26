IND USA
Home / Entertainment / Tv / Shreya Dhanwanthary of Scam 1992 criticises airing IPL 2021 in midst of pandemic: 'Makes me forget nation is in crisis'
Shreya Dhanwanthary was seen in hit series Scam 1992.
Shreya Dhanwanthary of Scam 1992 criticises airing IPL 2021 in midst of pandemic: 'Makes me forget nation is in crisis'

  • Shreya Dhanwanthary has questioned how IPL is still 'going on', while people all across the country fight a deadly second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON APR 26, 2021 09:59 AM IST

After cricketer Adam Gilchrist, actor Shreya Dhanwanthary has also criticised IPL 2021 for continuing unchallenged while India battles a brutal second wave of the coronavirus pandemic. Shreya rose to fame with her performance in last year's hit web series, Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story.

Taking to Twitter, she wrote, "The fact that the IPL is going on, and that there is a lot of powerful silence; almost, almooost makes me forget that our nation is smack in the middle of a major humanitarian medical political man-made crisis." Twitter users echoed a thoughts. "Ipl is not a problem but silence is. It seems like we are living in 2019," wrote one.


Another few did not agree with Shreya. One wrote in reply, "Did @SonyLIV also stop streaming Scam 1992?" Another defended her saying, "If you read her post properly, she’s not asking for IPL to be cancelled. Rather the problem is the obliviousness with which the event is happening. Nobody is acknowledging that the country is in middle of humanitarian crisis. Par tumhe bass gyaan dena hai (You just want to preach)."

Another wrote, "IPL is one of few reasons that people are less depressed and less depressed . It’s a distraction for a common public. You give me half of your money, I’ll be going to Maldives . Won’t watch IPL too. It’s terrible here in our country. People are contributing sitting at homes."

Former star Australian wicketkeeper Adam Gilchrist had tweeted: "Best wishes to all in India. Frightening Covid numbers. #IPL continues. Inappropriate? Or important distraction each night? Whatever your thoughts, prayers are with you."

Also read: Oscars 2021: Irrfan Khan, Bhanu Athaiya, Chadwick Boseman remembered in In Memorium segment. Watch

India has recorded a dramatic surge in infections and deaths this month, with thousands of patients scrambling for beds, oxygen and medicine. Crematoriums and graveyards have held round-the-clock funeral services.

Businesses and industries, including film and television shoots, have once again come to a standstill. However, IPL matches continue as per schedule.

Actor Shreya Dhanwanthary played the character of Sucheta Dalal in the much-talked about web show Scam 1992.
Shreya Dhanwanthary: I’m getting offers after Scam 1992’s success, but this industry gives preference to lineage over merit

Hindustan Times | By Shreya Mukherjee, New Delhi
UPDATED ON DEC 28, 2020 03:53 PM IST
Scam 1992 actor Shreya Dhanwanthary says in showbiz, one is going to meet people who give unnecessary advice, troll them both online and offline, but one needs to keep getting up, find innovative ways to move ahead.
Emraan Hashmi and Shreya Dhanwanthary in Why Cheat India.
Shreya Dhanwanthary of Why Cheat India shocked by sexual misconduct allegations against film’s director Soumik Sen

Mumbai | By Press Trust of India
UPDATED ON JAN 15, 2019 03:10 PM IST
Why Cheat India actor Shreya Dhanwanthary called the sexual misconduct charges against film’s director Soumik Sen “shocking.”
