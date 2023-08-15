Anupam Kher: I can’t bring back Satish, but can be a father in his daughter’s life

After the untimely demise of his best friend and actor Satish Kaushik,actor Anupam Kher has been making an effort to spend more time with the former’s daughter, Vanshika, and he often shares moments from their meetings on social media. He admits that this is his attempt to fill the void in Vanshika’s life, while dealing with his own grief/.

Anupam Kher is often spotted with late Satish Kaushik’s daughter, Vanshika

“Even before Satish’s death, I used to go to their place and talk to her a lot. But after his death, I go out of my way to take out time and really make an effort to spend time with her to make her feel that there is a father figure in her life.,” says Kher, adding, “I can’t replace Satish in her life, nobody can. But I can certainly give her emotional strength. I also need strength because I lost a part of me. I was really attached to Satish, who would call me every day. I miss him every single day. He was a habit in my life.”

On Friendship Day recently, the 68-year-old posted a picture with his best buddies Anil Kapoor and Satish and wrote, “Missing Satish a little more today”.

The actor feels Kaushik’s daughter has gone through a lot, and she also needs an outlet to her emotions. “Vanshika has lost her father at an impressionable age. I have lost a friend. She must know how her father was as a person, colleague, friend and an actor. She might not be able to express (her emotions) at her place, or to her mother thinking about her state of mind. She is a bright kid. She needs an outlet. She needs to be told that her father was a great man. I tell her stories of her father, which makes her laugh. I can’t bring Satish back, but I can spend time with his daughter and relive those moments, or go to places where I used to with Satish.”

Opening up about how Vanshika is dealing with the loss, Kher shares, “She has opened up a little more. After Satish passed away, she had become very quiet. Now, she likes to talk about different things. She tells me about her day, about her friends and other stories about her life. It comes with positive vibes. Positivity is very infectious, making people happy and feel good about themselves is very important. My father used to say the easiest thing in the world is to make somebody happy. I just practise it.”

