Anupam Kher teases Anil Kapoor as he takes oxygen therapy, shares video: ‘Bataya nahi aap chand pe ja rahe ho’

Actor Anil Kapoor, who has been doing different workouts, has now taken to oxygen therapy. Taking to Twitter on Monday, actor Anupam Kher shared a video of Anil inside an oxygen therapy chamber placed in a room. In the clip, Anil was seen lying inside the chamber with an oxygen mask on. (Also Read | Anil Kapoor works out shirtless at -110° C for fighter, fans tell his wife Sunita to 'control him please')

Anupam Kher teased Anil Kapoor as he took oxygen therapy.

Dressed in a black outfit, Anil flashed the thumbs-up sign and waved as Anupam recorded him. Sharing the video, Anupam captioned the post in Hindi, "Aare (Hey) Kapoor saab (sir)! Aapne bataya nahi aap chand pe ja rahe ho (You didn't tell me you are going to the moon)? Unless this machine has something to do with your jawani ka raaz (secret of youth)? (Laughing emojis) @AnilKapoor."

Reacting to the video, a fan tweeted, "This is o2 therapy...." Another one said, “This definitely seems to be that secret for his youth." One more wrote, “Mr India Time machine. This is his anti-ageing secret. He is going to the past to make himself look young forever.”

Earlier this month, Anil took to Instagram and shared his workout video in which he was seen exercising shirtless at -110 degree Celsius. "Naughty at 40 ka time gaya (The time to be naughty at 40 is gone)... it's time to be sexy at 60…" he captioned the post. Anil underwent cryotherapy.

Currently, Anil is gearing up for his upcoming action thriller film Fighter in which he will be seen alongside Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone. Helmed by Siddharth Anand, Fighter also stars Akshay Oberoi and Karan Singh Grover in the lead roles. It is all set to hit the theatres on January 25, 2024. The film marks Deepika and Hrithik's first on-screen collaboration.

Anil will also be seen in director Sandeep Reddy Vanga's upcoming gangster drama film Animal. The film also has Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Rashmika Mandanna. It will release in theatres on August 11 this year.

Fans will see Anupam in the edge-of-the-seat thriller, tentatively titled The Room, helmed by Sikandar Sidhu. He will also be seen in director Vivek Agnihotri's next The Vaccine War which is all set to hit the theatres on Independence Day in 11 languages. Apart from this, Anupam will also be seen in Kangana Ranaut's next directorial Emergency, The Signature, and Anurag Basu's Metro In Dino.

