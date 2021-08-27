Anupam Kher visits Priyanka Chopra's NYC restaurant Sona, says 'You have given us Indians one more reason to be proud'

Anupam Kher is all praise for Priyanka Chopra after he visited her New York City restaurant, Sona. The actor took to Instagram and shared pictures of his visit. He also shared an old picture that he had taken with Priyanka, along with a bunch of pictures he took with the staff and the chef.

Sharing the pictures, Anupam said, "Dearest @priyankachopra !! It was really a pleasure to have dinner at your wonderful restaurant @sonanewyork. Everything was great. Food, ambience, fantastic staff headed by chef @harinayak. You have given us Indians one more reason to be proud of you. Keep it up. You are the bestest. Jai Ho! #Food #Restaurant #IndianInAmerica.”

Priyanka announced the launch of Sona in March. She shared pictures from the pooja, which happened before the pandemic, which was also attended by her husband Nick Jonas. "I’m thrilled to present to you SONA, a new restaurant in NYC that I poured my love for Indian food into. SONA is the very embodiment of timeless India and the flavours I grew up with. The kitchen is helmed by the incredible Chef @harinayak, a masterful talent, who has created the most delicious and innovative menu, taking you on a food journey through my amazing country. SONA is opening later this month, and I can’t wait to see you there! This endeavour would not have been possible without the leadership of my friends Maneesh Goyal and David Rabin. Thank you to our designer Melissa Bowers and the rest of the team for realizing this vision so clearly," she had written in an Instagram post.

Besides Anupam, Sona has hosted numerous celebrities, such as Stranger Things actor Michael Park, Priyanka's sisters-in-law Sophie Turner and Danielle Jonas, and Mindy Kaling, among others.

Meanwhile, Anupam also recently reunited with his Silver Linings Playbook co-star Robert De Niro. He shared pictures of his visit on social media as well. The Bollywood star is in the USA, filming his upcoming movie Shiv Shastri Balboa, alongside Neena Gupta.